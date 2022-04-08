Log in
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 05:31:42 am EDT
1.996 EUR   +2.28%
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

04/08/2022 | 05:20am EDT
NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES on S&P 500® Index due 12.04.2027

ISIN Code XS2454820601

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 27 May 2021 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code

N° of issued certificates

XS2454820601

4,200

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 14 March 2022.

7 April 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 20 766 M 22 644 M 22 644 M
Net income 2022 4 488 M 4 893 M 4 893 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,19x
Yield 2022 9,04%
Capitalization 37 861 M 41 283 M 41 283 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 97 698
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Average target price 2,87 €
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-14.18%41 283
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%385 374
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.46%317 675
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%257 387
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.89%189 800
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.80%187 909