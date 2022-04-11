Log in
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 10:20:40 am EDT
1.986 EUR   +0.20%
10:12aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
06:09aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Major shareholding notifications
PU
04/08UniCredit delays Q1 results to better manage cross-border Russia exposure
RE
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

04/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

MAX LONG CERTIFICATES on iSTOXX® Europe 600 ESG-X NR Decrement 4,75% (EUR -

PRICE) Index due 12.04.2027

ISIN Code XS2454818027

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 27 May 2021 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code

N° of issued certificates

XS2454818027

4,300

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 14 March 2022.

8 April 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
