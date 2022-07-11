Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

MAX LONG BARRIER CERTIFICATES on EURO STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index due

12.07.2027

ISIN Code XS2491628256

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 23 May 2022, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code N° of issued certificates XS2491628256 1,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 17 June 2022.

11 July 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.