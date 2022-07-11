Log in
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:29 2022-07-11 am EDT
1.744 EUR   -1.06%
09:14aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
07/10Swiss travel retailer Dufry to buy Italy's Autogrill
RE
07/08Italian banks raise provisions on energy-intensive firms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

07/11/2022 | 09:14am EDT
NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

MAX LONG BARRIER CERTIFICATES on EURO STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index due

12.07.2027

ISIN Code XS2491628256

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 23 May 2022, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code

N° of issued

certificates

XS2491628256

1,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 17 June 2022.

11 July 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
