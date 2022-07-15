Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE OF THE EARLY CLOSURE OF THE OFFER PERIOD

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO

STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index due 28.07.2027

commercial name: "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Digital Standard Certificates con Effetto Memoria su Indice

EURO STOXX® Select Dividend 30 - PROTEZIONE 100% - Scadenza 28.07.2027"

ISIN Code: XS2498150551

(the "Certificates")

to be issued under the Base Prospectus related to the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI

Corporate & Investment Banking dated 23 May 2022 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "Base Prospectus"), as amended by the relevant supplements

Pursuant to Part B, Paragraph 5 of the Final Terms related to the public offer of Certificates published by the Issuer and dated 5 July 2022, notice is hereby given that the Offer Period for the Certificates will be early closed effective from 15 July 2022 3:00 p.m..

Therefore, starting from 15 July 2022 3:00 p.m., the Managers Banca Sella Holding S.p.A., Banca Sella S.p.A. and Banca Patrimoni Sella & C. S.p.A. will not accept any subscription request in relation to the Certificates.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms of the Certificates.

15 July 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.