Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT
relating to the public offer of
STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO
STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index due 28.07.2027
ISIN Code XS2498150551
(the "Certificates")
issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")
under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated
23 May 2022, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the
Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent
authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")
The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:
ISIN Code
N° of issued
certificates
XS2498150551
50,000
Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 5 July 2022.
25 July 2022
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Disclaimer
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 09:53:05 UTC.