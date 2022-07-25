Log in
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:18 2022-07-25 am EDT
1.692 EUR   +1.93%
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
05:22aItaly's Unidata To Issue $10 Million Unsecured Bonds
MT
07/22Russia to review foreign bank sales case-by case, central bank says
RE
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

07/25/2022 | 05:54am EDT
NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO

STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index due 28.07.2027

ISIN Code XS2498150551

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated

23 May 2022, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the

Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent

authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code

N° of issued

certificates

XS2498150551

50,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 5 July 2022.

25 July 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 09:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
Financials
Sales 2022 20 574 M 21 033 M 21 033 M
Net income 2022 4 013 M 4 103 M 4 103 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,86x
Yield 2022 9,08%
Capitalization 32 869 M 33 602 M 33 602 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 96 681
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-27.00%33 602
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198