Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO

STOXX® Select Dividend 30 Index due 28.07.2027

ISIN Code XS2498150551

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated

23 May 2022, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the

Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent

authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code N° of issued certificates XS2498150551 50,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 5 July 2022.

25 July 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.