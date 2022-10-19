Advanced search
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
2022-10-19
1.797 EUR   -0.32%
10:46aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
09:25aIntesa Sanpaolo And Tenax Capital : a new debt fund to support italian companies
PU
08:37aIntesa sanpaolo spa - new debt fund will have strong esg focu…
RE
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

10/19/2022 | 10:46am EDT
NOTICE OF THE EARLY CLOSURE OF THE OFFER PERIOD

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO STOXX

50® Index due 29.10.2027

commercial name: "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Digital Standard Certifica tes con Effetto Memoria su Indice

EURO STOXX 50® - PROTEZIONE 100% - Scadenza 29.10.2 027"

ISIN Code: XS2534654418

(the "Certificates")

to be issued under the Base Prospectus related to the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI

Corporate & Investment Banking dated 23 May 2022 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "Base Prospectus"), as amended by the relevant supplements

Pursuant to Part B, Paragraph 5 of the Final Terms related to the public offer of Certificates published by the Issuer and dated 26 September 2022, as amended and restated on 10 October 2022 and, subsequently, on 18 October 2022, notice is hereby given that the Offer Period for the Certificates will be early closed effective from 20 October 2022 4:30 p.m..

Therefore, starting from 20 October 2022 4:30 p.m., the Distributor Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A will not accept any subscription request in relation to the Certificates.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms of the Certificates.

18 October 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:44:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
