Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE

in relation to the Final Terms of

STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO

STOXX 50® Index due 28.02.2029

commercial name: "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Digital Standard Certificates con Effetto Memoria su

Indice EURO STOXX 50® - PROTEZIONE 100% - Scadenza 28.02.2029"

ISIN Code: XS2577526663

(the "Certificates")

to be issued under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking dated 23 May 2022 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "Base Prospectus"), as amended by the relevant supplements

In relation to the Final Terms published by the Issuer on 26 January 2023, the Issuer hereby gives notice of the increase of the maximum amount of Certificates offered from EUR 130,000,000 (130,000 Certificates) to EUR 150,000,000 (150,000 Certificates).

For this reason, the Issuer has also published the amended and restated Final Terms dated 15 February 2023.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 15 February 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.