    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:53:15 2023-02-15 am EST
2.493 EUR   -0.38%
2.493 EUR   -0.38%
Adani looks to repay $500 mln bridge loan taken for cement deals-ET
RE
12:03aAdani looks to repay $500 million bridge loan taken for cement deals - ET
RE
Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Neva invests in CoreTigo for the industry 4.0 wireless revolution
PU
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

02/15/2023 | 10:17am EST
NOTICE

in relation to the Final Terms of

STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO

STOXX 50® Index due 28.02.2029

commercial name: "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Digital Standard Certificates con Effetto Memoria su

Indice EURO STOXX 50® - PROTEZIONE 100% - Scadenza 28.02.2029"

ISIN Code: XS2577526663

(the "Certificates")

to be issued under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking dated 23 May 2022 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "Base Prospectus"), as amended by the relevant supplements

In relation to the Final Terms published by the Issuer on 26 January 2023, the Issuer hereby gives notice of the increase of the maximum amount of Certificates offered from EUR 130,000,000 (130,000 Certificates) to EUR 150,000,000 (150,000 Certificates).

For this reason, the Issuer has also published the amended and restated Final Terms dated 15 February 2023.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 15 February 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:16:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 713 M 22 713 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 554 M 4 554 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 6,22%
Capitalization 45 736 M 49 089 M 49 089 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.20.43%49 089
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.32%420 035
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.55%284 845
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 411
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.46%185 940
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%160 085