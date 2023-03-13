Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:03:58 2023-03-13 am EDT
2.341 EUR   -5.68%
06:54aMib plummets over 26,000; SVB sinks banks
AN
03/10SVB meltdown triggers global drop in bank shares
RE
03/10Banks sucked into global rout as SVB crisis spooks investors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

03/13/2023 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS relating to the issuance of:

12 Series of STANDARD LONG BARRIER DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES on Italian and European

Shares due 13.11.2023

2 Series of "Banca IMI S.p.A. Premium Cash Collect Certificates su Azione STMicroelectronics N.V."

(ISIN Codes IT0005390171 and IT0005390189)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 8 July 2019, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice that, as of 13 March 2023, the Bloomberg Code of the Underlying STMicroelectronics N.V. (ISIN Code: NL0000226223, Bloomberg Code: STM IM )

shall be deemed amended in

STMicroelectronics N.V. (ISIN Code: NL0000226223, Bloomberg Code: STMMI IM ).

As a consequence, all the references to the Bloomberg Code of the Underlying STMicroelectronics N.V. within the Final Terms and the Summary of the Specific Issue (enclosed to the Final Terms) relating to the Certificates shall be deemed amended accordingly.

***

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus and in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 13 March 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 14:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
06:54aMib plummets over 26,000; SVB sinks banks
AN
03/10SVB meltdown triggers global drop in bank shares
RE
03/10Banks sucked into global rout as SVB crisis spooks investors
RE
03/10European Bank Shares Tumble After U.S. Banks Lose Billion Dollars in Value
DJ
03/10Italy's UniCredit, Intesa fall as investors fret over bond portfolio risks
RE
03/09ECB deposit rate to peak at 3.75% or higher as inflation stays sticky - Reuters poll
RE
03/09Egypt central bank seeks advisor for United Bank sale -sources
RE
03/08Intesa places GBP600 million bond, record orders and size
AN
03/07Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Gse - Intesa Sanpaolo agreement for sustainable business growth
PU
03/07Europeans in the green; Amplifon tops the Mib.
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 162 M 22 570 M 22 570 M
Net income 2022 4 243 M 4 525 M 4 525 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 6,27%
Capitalization 44 764 M 47 743 M 47 743 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 95 574
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,48 €
Average target price 3,01 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.19.44%47 743
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914