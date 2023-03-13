Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS relating to the issuance of:

12 Series of STANDARD LONG BARRIER DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES on Italian and European

Shares due 13.11.2023

2 Series of "Banca IMI S.p.A. Premium Cash Collect Certificates su Azione STMicroelectronics N.V."

(ISIN Codes IT0005390171 and IT0005390189)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 8 July 2019, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice that, as of 13 March 2023, the Bloomberg Code of the Underlying STMicroelectronics N.V. (ISIN Code: NL0000226223, Bloomberg Code: STM IM )

shall be deemed amended in

STMicroelectronics N.V. (ISIN Code: NL0000226223, Bloomberg Code: STMMI IM ).

As a consequence, all the references to the Bloomberg Code of the Underlying STMicroelectronics N.V. within the Final Terms and the Summary of the Specific Issue (enclosed to the Final Terms) relating to the Certificates shall be deemed amended accordingly.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus and in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 13 March 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.