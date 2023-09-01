NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES QUANTO on MSCI EMERGING

MARKETS® Index due 31.08.2026

ISIN code XS2653841531

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated

30 May 2023, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplement, approved by the

Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority

of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code N° of issued certificates XS2653841531 29,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 31 July 2023.

30 August 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.