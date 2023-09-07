NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES on 3 Month EURIBOR® Interest Rate due

09.03.2026

ISIN Code XS2654111348

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 30 May 2023, as updated by the relevant supplement, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority

(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code N° of issued certificates XS2654111348 73,660

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 31 July 2023.

6 September 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.