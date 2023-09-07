NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT
relating to the public offer of
STANDARD LONG DIGITAL CERTIFICATES on 3 Month EURIBOR® Interest Rate due
09.03.2026
ISIN Code XS2654111348
(the "Certificates")
issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")
under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 30 May 2023, as updated by the relevant supplement, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority
(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")
The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:
ISIN Code
N° of issued
certificates
XS2654111348
73,660
Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 31 July 2023.
6 September 2023
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Disclaimer
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 07:24:08 UTC.