NOTICE

in relation to the Final Terms of

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP

AG Share due 29.10.2027

commercial name: "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Bonus Cap Plus Certificates con Premi Mensili su

Azione Mercedes-Benz Group AG Scadenza 29.10.2027"

ISIN Code: XS2689917602

(the "Certificates")

to be issued under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking dated 30 May 2023 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the "Base Prospectus")

In relation to the Final Terms published by the Issuer on 26 September 2023, the Issuer hereby gives notice of the increase of the maximum amount of Certificates offered from EUR 120,000,000 (120,000 Certificates) to EUR 150,000,000 (150,000 Certificates).

For this reason, the Issuer has also published the amended and restated Final Terms dated 4 October 2023.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 4 October 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.