NOTICE

in relation to the Final Terms of

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on ENI S.p.A. Share due 30.11.2027

commercial name: "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Bonus Cap Plus Certificates con Premi Mensili su

Azione Eni S.p.A. - Scadenza 30.11.2027"

ISIN Code: XS2705560600

(the "Certificates")

to be issued under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking dated 30 May 2023 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, as amended from time to time by any relevant Supplements (the "Base Prospectus")

In relation to the Final Terms published by the Issuer on 26 October 2023, the Issuer hereby gives notice of the increase of the maximum amount of Certificates offered from EUR 120,000,000 (120,000 Certificates) to EUR 160,000,000 (160,000 Certificates).

For this reason, the Issuer has also published the amended and restated Final Terms dated 6 November 2023.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 6 November 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.