NOTICE OF THE EARLY CLOSURE OF THE OFFER PERIOD

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on ENI S.p.A. Share due

30.11.2027

commercial name: "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Bonus Cap Plus Certificates con Premi Mensili

su Azione Eni S.p.A. - Scadenza 30.11.2027"

ISIN Code: XS2705560600

(the "Certificates")

to be issued under the Base Prospectus related to the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI

Corporate & Investment Banking dated 30 May 2023 approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, as amended from time to time by any relevant Supplements (the "Base Prospectus")

Pursuant to Part B, Paragraph 5 of the Final Terms related to the public offer of Certificates published by the Issuer and dated 26 October 2023, as amended and restated on 6 November 2023, notice is hereby given that the Offer Period for the Certificates will be early closed effective from 7 November 2023 4:30 p.m..

Therefore, starting from 7 November 2023 4:30 p.m., the Distributor Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will not accept any subscription request in relation to the Certificates.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms of the Certificates.

6 November 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.