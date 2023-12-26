NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT
relating to the public offer of
STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on REPSOL S.A. Share due
29.12.2027
ISIN Code XS2720883490
(the "Certificates")
issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")
under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 30 May 2023, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")
The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:
ISIN Code
N° of issued
certificates
XS2720883490
100,000
Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 27 November 2023.
22 December 2023
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 07:23:38 UTC.