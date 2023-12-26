NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

MAX LONG CAP CERTIFICATES on EURO ISTOXX® 50 ARTIFICIAL

INTELLIGENCE TILTED NR DECREMENT 5% (EUR - PRICE) Index due 29.12.2028

ISIN Code XS2720892723

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 30 May 2023, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code N° of issued certificates XS2720892723 100,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 27 November 2023.

22 December 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.