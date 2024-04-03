NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT
relating to the public offer of
STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF
CERTIFICATES QUANTO with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO STOXX 50®, S&P 500®
and NIKKEI 225® Indices due 05.04.2027
ISIN Code XS2776500881
(the "Certificates")
issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")
under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated
30 May 2023, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the
Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent
authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")
The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:
ISIN Code
N° of issued
certificates
XS2776500881
7,000
Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 29 February 2024.
3 April 2024
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 11:59:01 UTC.