NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF

CERTIFICATES QUANTO with MEMORY EFFECT on EURO STOXX 50®, S&P 500®

and NIKKEI 225® Indices due 05.04.2027

ISIN Code XS2776500881

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated

30 May 2023, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the

Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent

authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code N° of issued certificates XS2776500881 7,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 29 February 2024.

3 April 2024

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.