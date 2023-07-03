NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS relating to the issuance of:

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Basket of Shares due 30.10.2024

commercial name "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Bonus Cap Plus Certificates su "Basket Infrastructure"

Scadenza 30.10.2024" (ISIN Code XS2237966051)

and

STANDARD LONG BARRIER DIGITAL CERTIFICATES on Basket of Shares due 30.04.2025

commercial name "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Cash Collect Certificates su Paniere di Azioni

"Reflation" - Scadenza 30.04.2025"

(ISIN Code XS2267107105)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI CIB, approved on 12 June 2020 by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority for the Gran Duchy of Luxembourg, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice that, as of 1 July 2023, the Bloomberg Code of the Basket Constituent DEUTSCHE POST AG (ISIN Code: DE0005552004, Bloomberg Code: DPW GY )

shall be deemed amended in

DEUTSCHE POST AG (ISIN Code: DE0005552004, Bloomberg Code: DHL GY ).

As a consequence, all the references to the Bloomberg Code of the Basket Constituent DEUTSCHE POST AG within the Final Terms and the Summary of the Specific Issue (enclosed to the Final Terms) relating to the Certificates shall be deemed amended accordingly.

***

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus and in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 3 July 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.