    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/11 12:00:16 pm EDT
1.980 EUR   -0.10%
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Annual Report 2021 - Consolidated financial statements and Parent Company's draft financial statements (ZIP ESEF)
PU
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Major shareholding notifications
PU
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Annual Report 2021 - Consolidated financial statements and Parent Company's draft financial statements (ZIP ESEF)

04/11/2022 | 11:32am EDT
Annual Report 2021

Consolidated Financial Statements

Parent Company's Draft Financial Statements

This document is an additional version of the official version compliant with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of the European Commission (ESEF Regulation - European Single Electronic Format) published on the website at group.intesasanpaolo.com.

This is an English translation of the original Italian document "Bilanci 2021". In cases of conflict between the English language document and the Italian document, the interpretation of the Italian language document prevails. The Italian original is available on group.intesasanpaolo.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts reflecting the Intesa Sanpaolo management's current views with respect to certain future events. Forward-looking statements, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "goal" or "target"

or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding Intesa Sanpaolo's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets and future developments in the markets where Intesa Sanpaolo participates or is seeking to participate.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group's ability to achieve its projected objectives or results is dependent on many factors which are outside management's control. Actual results may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and is based on certain key assumptions.

All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Intesa Sanpaolo as of the date hereof. Intesa Sanpaolo undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Intesa Sanpaolo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2022

Report and consolidated financial statements of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group 2021

Report and Parent Company's financial statements 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Registered Office: Piazza S. Carlo, 156 10121 Torino Italy Secondary Registered Office: Via Monte di Pietà, 8 20121 Milano Italy Share Capital Euro 10,084,445,147.92 Torino Company Register and Fiscal Code No. 00799960158 "Intesa

Sanpaolo" VAT Group representative Vat Code No. 11991500015 (IT11991500015) Included in the National Register of Banks No.

5361 ABI Code 3069.2 Member of the National Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund and Parent

Company of the banking group "Intesa Sanpaolo" included in the National Register of Banking Groups

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 727 M 22 545 M 22 545 M
Net income 2022 4 425 M 4 813 M 4 813 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 8,81%
Capitalization 38 450 M 41 821 M 41 821 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 97 698
Free-Float 95,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1,98 €
Average target price 2,87 €
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-12.84%41 821
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.70%392 430
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.83%319 933
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%256 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.14%189 014