NOTICE

in relation to the partial cancellation of some series of certificates issued and owned by

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as amended and supplemented

and

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 23 May 2022, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice of its intention to partially cancel the Certificates owned by itself, as specified in the table below.

All the below ISIN codes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, with effect from 6 July 2023, the number of Certificates cancelled, as listed in the table below, will be delisted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

ISIN

ISSUE PRICE

NUMBER OF

CERTIFICATES

OF EACH

TO BE

CERTIFICATE

CANCELLED

XS2355100731

EUR 1,000

600

XS2355103248

EUR 1,000

100

XS2367595126

EUR 1,000

1,200

XS2367595639

USD 1,000

1,500

XS2367615502

EUR 1,000

500

XS2383893489

EUR 1,000

700

XS2400456641

EUR 1,000

1,000

XS2410080290

EUR 1,000

400

XS2410097773

EUR 1,000

200

XS2421079935

EUR 1,000

1,000

XS2435313577

EUR 1,000

100

XS2435315432

EUR 1,000

100

XS2445125938

USD 1,000

300

XS2445133445

USD 1,000

700

XS2445178622

EUR 1,000

600

XS2459125956

EUR 1,000

200

XS2459140674

USD 1,000

600

XS2490718629

EUR 1,000

4,400

XS2492166157

EUR 1,000

23,400

XS2492167049

EUR 1,000

23,800

XS2492167478

EUR 1,000

20,200

XS2492167635

EUR 1,000

1,900

XS2502167005

EUR 1,000

1,000

XS2502167690

EUR 1,000

600

XS2504491437

EUR 1,000

2,200

XS2504492757

EUR 1,000

1,400

XS2504498366

EUR 1,000

8,300

XS2504501680

EUR 1,000

2,400

XS2520437992

EUR 1,000

100

XS2521694070

EUR 1,000

8,100

XS2521694237

EUR 1,000

1,300

XS2528467942

EUR 1,000

1,400

XS2528472942

EUR 1,000

12,300

XS2528473916

EUR 1,000

2,200

XS2534654418

EUR 1,000

12,700

XS2534655902

EUR 1,000

400

XS2534657510

EUR 1,000

2,400

XS2534784975

EUR 1,000

1,800

XS2540787434

EUR 1,000

7,200

XS2541865460

EUR 1,000

4,300

XS2541916800

EUR 1,000

11,100

XS2546786190

EUR 1,000

35,500

XS2546787164

EUR 1,000

21,400

XS2546787834

EUR 1,000

4,900

XS2546875027

EUR 1,000

600

XS2546902441

EUR 1,000

34,100

XS2546927273

EUR 1,000

5,300

XS2547935150

EUR 1,000

300

XS2554515457

EUR 1,000

100

XS2555192553

EUR 1,000

100

XS2555192801

EUR 1,000

3,500

XS2556918212

EUR 1,000

700

XS2556919616

EUR 1,000

6,200

XS2556920119

EUR 1,000

4,200

XS2556920978

EUR 1,000

800

XS2560657202

EUR 1,000

4,000

XS2566083593

EUR 1,000

300

XS2566084138

EUR 1,000

200

XS2577516276

EUR 1,000

100

XS2588844345

EUR 1,000

900

XS2588846043

EUR 1,000

1,100

XS2588847280

EUR 1,000

300

XS2588858212

EUR 1,000

1,100

XS2588862834

EUR 1,000

300

XS2593142677

EUR 1,000

2,000

XS2600995588

EUR 1,000

1,300

XS2601034312

EUR 1,000

1,100

XS2601041440

EUR 1,000

1,200

Milan, 4 July 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 13:31:13 UTC.