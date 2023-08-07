NOTICE
in relation to the partial cancellation of some series of certificates issued and owned by
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as amended and supplemented
and
under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 23 May 2022, as amended and supplemented
(the "Certificates")
With this notice, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice of its intention to partially cancel the Certificates owned by itself, as specified in the table below.
All the below ISIN codes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, with effect from 6 July 2023, the number of Certificates cancelled, as listed in the table below, will be delisted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
ISIN
ISSUE PRICE
NUMBER OF
CERTIFICATES
OF EACH
TO BE
CERTIFICATE
CANCELLED
XS2355100731
EUR 1,000
600
XS2355103248
EUR 1,000
100
XS2367595126
EUR 1,000
1,200
XS2367595639
USD 1,000
1,500
XS2367615502
EUR 1,000
500
XS2383893489
EUR 1,000
700
XS2400456641
EUR 1,000
1,000
XS2410080290
EUR 1,000
400
XS2410097773
EUR 1,000
200
XS2421079935
EUR 1,000
1,000
XS2435313577
EUR 1,000
100
XS2435315432
EUR 1,000
100
XS2445125938
USD 1,000
300
XS2445133445
USD 1,000
700
XS2445178622
EUR 1,000
600
XS2459125956
EUR 1,000
200
XS2459140674
USD 1,000
600
XS2490718629
EUR 1,000
4,400
XS2492166157
EUR 1,000
23,400
XS2492167049
EUR 1,000
23,800
XS2492167478
EUR 1,000
20,200
XS2492167635
EUR 1,000
1,900
XS2502167005
EUR 1,000
1,000
XS2502167690
EUR 1,000
600
XS2504491437
EUR 1,000
2,200
XS2504492757
EUR 1,000
1,400
XS2504498366
EUR 1,000
8,300
XS2504501680
EUR 1,000
2,400
XS2520437992
EUR 1,000
100
XS2521694070
EUR 1,000
8,100
XS2521694237
EUR 1,000
1,300
XS2528467942
EUR 1,000
1,400
XS2528472942
EUR 1,000
12,300
XS2528473916
EUR 1,000
2,200
XS2534654418
EUR 1,000
12,700
XS2534655902
EUR 1,000
400
XS2534657510
EUR 1,000
2,400
XS2534784975
EUR 1,000
1,800
XS2540787434
EUR 1,000
7,200
XS2541865460
EUR 1,000
4,300
XS2541916800
EUR 1,000
11,100
XS2546786190
EUR 1,000
35,500
XS2546787164
EUR 1,000
21,400
XS2546787834
EUR 1,000
4,900
XS2546875027
EUR 1,000
600
XS2546902441
EUR 1,000
34,100
XS2546927273
EUR 1,000
5,300
XS2547935150
EUR 1,000
300
XS2554515457
EUR 1,000
100
XS2555192553
EUR 1,000
100
XS2555192801
EUR 1,000
3,500
XS2556918212
EUR 1,000
700
XS2556919616
EUR 1,000
6,200
XS2556920119
EUR 1,000
4,200
XS2556920978
EUR 1,000
800
XS2560657202
EUR 1,000
4,000
XS2566083593
EUR 1,000
300
XS2566084138
EUR 1,000
200
XS2577516276
EUR 1,000
100
XS2588844345
EUR 1,000
900
XS2588846043
EUR 1,000
1,100
XS2588847280
EUR 1,000
300
XS2588858212
EUR 1,000
1,100
XS2588862834
EUR 1,000
300
XS2593142677
EUR 1,000
2,000
XS2600995588
EUR 1,000
1,300
XS2601034312
EUR 1,000
1,100
XS2601041440
EUR 1,000
1,200
Milan, 4 July 2023
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
