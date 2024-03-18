PRESS RELEASE

"CAREGIVERS, DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGES AND NEW PROTECTION NEEDS

IN A CHANGING SOCIETY"

HOW THE INTESA SANPAOLO GROUP IS ADDRESSING

ITALY'S SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION

Milan, 18 March 2024 - Today, at its events space at via Melchiorre Gioia 22, Intesa Sanpaolo organised the event "Caregivers, demographic changes and new protection needs in a changing society", an opportunity to discuss current issues such as population ageing and support for people over 65 years of age, who will make up 35% of the Italian population in 2050.

Numerous insights flowed from the contributions of all participants: Claudio Lindner, journalist and Deputy Director of the "Walter Tobagi" master's degree in Journalism, Alessandro Rosina, Professor of Demographics and Social Statistics at the Faculty of Economics of the Catholic University of Milan, Alessandro Scarfò, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Tiziana Lamberti, Head of Sales & Marketing Wealth Management & Protection Intesa Sanpaolo.

"The Intesa Sanpaolo Group," said Nicola Fioravanti, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita and Head of Intesa Sanpaolo's Insurance Division, in his opening address, "has actively focused on longevity for several years now, to offer concrete measures in response to the country's constant social and economic changes. As market leader, we have leveraged our bancassurance model to develop an integrated response to the immediate and future needs of seniors and their caregivers, in the form of a dedicated range of financial and insurance services, recently expanded to include innovative wellness, entertainment and social services."

The speakers shed light on how the progressive ageing of society - in Italy, Europe and the West - in the coming decades will lead to a corresponding increase in the number of caregivers, with significant impacts on their lives in economic, social and psychological terms. Thanks to a strategic vision promoted by CEO Carlo Messina, Intesa Sanpaolo has long developed projects and collaborations to support the public welfare system with private support initiatives, increasingly necessary to guarantee the social and economic well-being of families and the country.

Alessandro Rosina, presenting the report "Society in the Making", explored demographics, active ageing and how the current changes require responsiveness in intergenerational models of lifestyles, relationships, support and care.

Students from the "Walter Tobagi" master's degree programme in Journalism presented their research, which takes a closer look at the role of family caregivers and their difficulties: work-life balance, prejudices and discrimination in the workplace, lack of resources and information on how to access existing support systems.

The debate, moderated by Claudio Lindner, emphasised how the bancassurance model favours a comprehensive approach to addressing these issues. Alessandro Scarfò presented the Group's new approach to offering customers not only banking and insurance products, but also services like "Spazioxnoi" in Milan, a physical place dedicated to seniors and their well-being.Tiziana Lamberti emphasised how the ongoing change entails new customer needs and the role that Intesa Sanpaolo plays in providing solutions and proposals as a bancassurance provider for young people, seniors and caregivers.