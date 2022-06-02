Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Consent Solicitation

Qualifying Noteholders who validly submit a valid Consent Instruction (in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution) that is received by the Tabulation Agent by the new Consent Fee Deadline (5.00 pm (CET) on 7 June 2022) will be eligible to receive the Consent Fee, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

In order to provide Noteholders with further time to submit valid Consent Instructions that would be eligible to receive the Consent Fee, notice is hereby given by the Issuer that with immediate effect, the Consent Fee Deadline shall be extended from 5.00 pm (CET) on 1 June 2022 to 5.00 pm (CET) on 7 June 2022 (being the same as the Expiration Deadline). Accordingly, all references to the Consent Fee Deadline in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum shall be deemed to refer to 5.00 pm (CET) on 7 June 2022.

Turin, Milan, 2 June 2022 - On 24 May 2022 Intesa Sanpaolo announced its invitation to the Holders of the Notes (such invitation, the "Consent Solicitation") to consider certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions"), as proposed by the Issuer for approval by way of an extraordinary resolution of the Noteholders (the "Extraordinary Resolution") at a separate meeting of the Holders of each Series of Notes, all as further described in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 24 May 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND REGULATIONS, AND PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED TO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND TO OBSERVE, ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.

The details of the Tabulation Agent, from who a copy of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and this notice is available to eligible persons, are set out below.

Further information relating to the Proposals, the Extraordinary Resolution, the amendment described in this notice and the Consent Solicitation can be obtained from the Solicitation Agents.

SOLICITATION AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

The distribution of this announcement and the Consent Solicitation Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law or regulations. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or Consent Solicitation Memorandum comes are required by each of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Fiscal Agent and the Tabulation Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

United States

Neither this announcement nor the Consent Solicitation Memorandum is an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to any U.S. person. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

For the purpose of this announcement and the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, "United States" means the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

Terms used in this paragraph have the meaning given to them by Regulation Act under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

Italy

None of the Consent Solicitation, this announcement, the Consent Solicitation Memorandum or any other document or materials relating to the Consent Solicitation have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") pursuant to Italian laws and regulations.

The Consent Solicitation is being carried out in the Republic of Italy ("Italy") pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the "Consolidated Financial Act") and article 35-bis, paragraph 4, of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended.

Noteholders or beneficial owners of the Notes that are located in Italy can participate in the Consent Solicitation through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in the Republic of Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of 15 February 2018, as amended from time to time, and Italian Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority. Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Notes, the Consent Solicitation and/or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

DISCLAIMER. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Consent Solicitation Memorandum contains important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Consent Solicitation. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of the implementation of the Proposals or the passing of the Extraordinary Resolution, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Consent Solicitation or otherwise participate at the relevant Meeting.

Nothing in this announcement or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any security in any jurisdiction and participation in the Consent Solicitation by a Noteholder in any circumstances in which such participation is unlawful will not be accepted.

