    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/03 11:26:10 am
2.387 EUR   -0.93%
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Consolidated Report as at 30 June 2021
PU
09/02BPER BANCA S P A : Fitch Lifts BPER Banca Rating on Improved Asset Quality
MT
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Buy rating from UBS
MD
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Consolidated Report as at 30 June 2021

09/03/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Half-yearly report as at 30 June 2021

This is an English translation of the original Italian document "Relazione semestrale al 30 giugno 2021. In cases of conflict between the English language document and the Italian document, the interpretation of the Italian language document prevails. The Italian original is available on group.intesasanpaolo.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts reflecting the Intesa Sanpaolo management's current views with respect to certain future events. Forward-looking statements, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding Intesa Sanpaolo's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets and future developments in the markets where Intesa Sanpaolo participates or is seeking to participate.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group's ability to achieve its projected objectives or results is dependent on many factors which are outside management's control. Actual results may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking information involves risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and is based on certain key assumptions.

All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Intesa Sanpaolo as of the date hereof. Intesa Sanpaolo undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Intesa Sanpaolo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Half-yearly report as at 30 June 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Registered Office: Piazza S. Carlo, 156 10121 Torino Italy Secondary Registered Office: Via Monte di Pietà, 8 20121 Milano Italy Share Capital Euro 10,084,445,147.92 Torino Company Register and Fiscal Code No. 00799960158 "Intesa Sanpaolo" VAT Group representative Vat Code No. 11991500015 (IT11991500015) Included in the National Register of Banks No. 5361 ABI Code 3069.2 Member of the National Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund and Parent Company of the banking group "Intesa Sanpaolo" included in the National Register of Banking Groups.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 582 M 24 475 M 24 475 M
Net income 2021 4 325 M 5 143 M 5 143 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 7,58%
Capitalization 46 716 M 55 417 M 55 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 99 112
Free-Float 95,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 2,41 €
Average target price 2,74 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.25.98%55 417
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.69%479 479
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.33%345 179
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%244 878
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%203 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.90%183 963