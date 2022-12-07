Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Dividends - Notice of Corporate Action

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

relating to the issuance of:

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Total SA Share due 28.02.2023

(ISIN Code: XS1944358867)

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on TOTAL SA Share due 28.06.2023

(ISIN Code: XS2002016553)

and

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Basket of Shares due 22.02.2023

(ISIN Code: XS1940202283)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 July 2018, as amended and supplemented

20 Series of STANDARD LONG BARRIER PROTECTED DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES

on Italian and European Shares due 04.12.2023

"Banca IMI S.p.A. Cash Collect Protetto 80% Certificates su Azione Total SA" "Banca IMI S.p.A. Cash Collect Protetto 90% Certificates su Azione Total SA" (ISIN Codes: IT0005394124 and IT0005394132)

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on TOTAL SA Share due 22.11.2023

(ISIN Code: XS2069569254)

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Basket of Shares due 28.02.2024

(ISIN Code: XS2109190152)

and

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF CERTIFICATES WITH MEMORY EFFECT on COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA, TOTAL SA and FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA Shares due 24.01.2023

(ISIN Code: XS2109767017)

(the "Certificates")

Total

to shareholders

On 6 December 2022, the extraordinary distribution of TotalEnergies SE ("") special dividend (ISIN Code: FR0000120271, Bloomberg Code: TTE FP )has become effective.Such extraordinary distribution has taken place through the allotment of EUR 1.00 per No. 1 Total share (ISIN Code: FR0000120271, Bloomberg Code: TTE FP ) held by Total's shareholders.