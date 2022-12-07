Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:38 2022-12-07 am EST
2.078 EUR   +0.56%
03:22aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : Dividends - Notice of Corporate Action
PU
12/06INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12/05Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : invests in microcredit through CreditAccess, India's largest microfinance institution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Dividends - Notice of Corporate Action

12/07/2022 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

relating to the issuance of:

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Total SA Share due 28.02.2023

(ISIN Code: XS1944358867)

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on TOTAL SA Share due 28.06.2023

(ISIN Code: XS2002016553)

and

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Basket of Shares due 22.02.2023

(ISIN Code: XS1940202283)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 July 2018, as amended and supplemented

20 Series of STANDARD LONG BARRIER PROTECTED DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES

on Italian and European Shares due 04.12.2023

"Banca IMI S.p.A. Cash Collect Protetto 80% Certificates su Azione Total SA" "Banca IMI S.p.A. Cash Collect Protetto 90% Certificates su Azione Total SA" (ISIN Codes: IT0005394124 and IT0005394132)

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on TOTAL SA Share due 22.11.2023

(ISIN Code: XS2069569254)

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Basket of Shares due 28.02.2024

(ISIN Code: XS2109190152)

and

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF CERTIFICATES WITH MEMORY EFFECT on COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA, TOTAL SA and FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA Shares due 24.01.2023

(ISIN Code: XS2109767017)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 8 July 2019, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

On 6 December 2022, the extraordinary distribution of TotalEnergies SE ("Total") special dividend (ISIN Code: FR0000120271, Bloomberg Code: TTE FP ) to shareholders has become effective.Such extraordinary distribution has taken place through the allotment of EUR 1.00 per No. 1 Total share (ISIN Code: FR0000120271, Bloomberg Code: TTE FP ) held by Total's shareholders.

Therefore, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., acting as Calculation Agent of the Certificates, has adjusted the Initial Reference Value and the related levels of the Total share on the basis of the factor K = 0.982982, calculated in accordance with the formula shown in the Euronext Notice No. CA221027DE of 27 October 2022:

OLD

ADJUSTED

ADJUSTED

Barrier

Barrier Level

OLD Initial

OLD

ADJUSTED

OLD Digital

ADJUSTED

Initial

ISIN CODE

Underlying

Level and

and

Reference

Multiplier

Multiplier

Level

Digital Level

Reference

Protection

Protection

Value

Value

Level

Level

IT0005394124

TotalEnergies

2.118195

2.154867

37.768

37.1253

47.21

46.4066

47.21

46.4066

SE

IT0005394132

TotalEnergies

2.118195

2.154867

42.489

41.7659

47.21

46.4066

47.21

46.4066

SE

OLD

ADJUSTED

OLD

ADJUSTED

ADJUSTED Initial Reference

ISIN CODE

Underlying

Barrier

OLD Initial Reference Value

Multiplier

Multiplier

Barrier Level

Value

Level

XS1944358867

TotalEnergies

20.0036

20.349915

29.9946

29.4842

49.991

49.1403

SE

XS2002016553

TotalEnergies

20.21958

20.569634

29.6742

29.1692

49.457

48.6153

SE

XS2069569254

TotalEnergies

20.50301

20.857971

29.264

28.766

48.7733

47.9433

SE

ISIN CODE

Underlying

OLD 0*

ADJUSTED 0*

XS1940202283

Basket of Shares: TotalEnergies SE is a Basket Constituent

49.706

48.8601

XS2109190152

Basket of Shares: TotalEnergies SE is a Basket Constituent

39.7775

39.1006

*equal to the arithmetic mean of the closing prices of the Basket Constituent TotalEnergies SE share determined on the Determination Dates

OLD

Barrier

ADJUSTED

ADJUSTED

ADJUSTED

Level,

Barrier Level,

OLD Early

OLD Initial

OLD

ADJUSTED

Early

Initial

ISIN CODE

Underlying

Digital

Digital Level

Redemption

Reference

Multiplier

Multiplier

Redemption

Reference

Level and

and Memory

Level

Value

Level

Value

Memory

Level

Level

Worst Of:

XS2109767017

TotalEnergies

2.058884

2.094529

33.999

33.4204

48.57

47.7434

48.57

47.7434

SE is a

relevant Share

***

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 6 December 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 08:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
03:22aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : Dividends - Notice of Corporate Action
PU
12/06INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12/05Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : invests in microcredit through CreditAccess, India's largest micro..
PU
12/05Intesa sanpaolo - invests in microcredit through creditaccess in…
RE
12/02Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : named Italy's “Bank of the Year” by The Banker
PU
12/01Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Presentation of the 4th “Med & Italian Energy Report” ..
PU
11/30Fitch Affirms Intesa Sanpaolo at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
AQ
11/30Fitch Maintains Intesa Sanpaolo's Rating On Strong Domestic Franchise
MT
11/29Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Mobile Global Leader among banking apps
PU
11/28Italy's Giorgia Meloni Prefers Putting CDP-Telecom Italia Network Deal On Hold
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 207 M 22 309 M 22 309 M
Net income 2022 4 351 M 4 577 M 4 577 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,24x
Yield 2022 7,67%
Capitalization 37 767 M 39 730 M 39 730 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,07 €
Average target price 2,72 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-9.12%39 730
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.04%385 980
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.83%264 740
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.27%209 258
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.55%165 375
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%154 600