  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:01 2023-01-09 am EST
2.239 EUR   +0.25%
09:49aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : Dividends - Notice of Corporate Action - ING
PU
09:23aItaly Hires Banks for September 2043 BTP Syndication
DJ
08:59aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Dividends - Notice of Corporate Action - ING

01/09/2023 | 09:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

relating to the issuance of:

12 Series of STANDARD LONG BARRIER DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES on Italian and

European Shares due 13.11.2023

"Banca IMI S.p.A. Premium Cash Collect Certificates su Azione ING Groep N.V."

(ISIN Code: IT0005390031)

20 Series of STANDARD LONG BARRIER PROTECTED DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES on Italian and

European Shares due 04.12.2023

2 Series of "Banca IMI S.p.A. Cash Collect Protetto 80% Certificates su Azione ING Groep N.V."

(ISIN Codes: IT0005394009 and IT0005394017)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 8 July 2019, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

On 9 January 2023, the extraordinary distribution of ING Groep N.V. ("ING") special dividend (ISIN Code: NL0011821202, Bloomberg Code: INGA NA ) to shareholders has become effective.Such extraordinary distribution has taken place through the allotment of EUR 0.082 per No. 1 ING share (ISIN Code: NL0011821202, Bloomberg Code: INGA NA ) held by ING's shareholders.

Therefore, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., acting as Calculation Agent of the Certificates, has adjusted the Initial Reference Value and the related levels of the ING Groep N.V. share on the basis of the factor K = 0.993344, calculated in accordance with the formula shown in the Euronext Notice No. CA230102DE3 of 2 January 2023:

OLD

ADJUSTED

OLD Barrier Level

ADJUSTED Barrier

OLD Initial

ADJUSTED Initial

ISIN CODE

Underlying

Level and Digital

Multiplier

Multiplier

and Digital Level

Reference Value

Reference Value

Level

IT0005390031

ING Groep N.V.

9.507600

9.571307

7.8884

7.8359

10.5179

10.4479

OLD Barrier

ADJUSTED

OLD Initial

ADJUSTED

OLD

ADJUSTED

Level and

Barrier Level

Initial

OLD Digital

ADJUSTED

ISIN CODE

Underlying

Reference

Multiplier

Multiplier

Protection

and Protection

Reference

Level

Digital Level

Value

Level

Level

Value

ING

IT0005394009

Groep

9.95727

10.02399

8.0343

7.9808

10.0429

9.9761

10.0429

9.9761

N.V.

ING

IT0005394017

Groep

9.95727

10.02399

8.0343

7.9808

10.0429

9.9761

8.0343

7.9808

N.V.

***

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 9 January 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 14:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
