Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Dividends - Notice of Corporate Action - ING

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

relating to the issuance of:

12 Series of STANDARD LONG BARRIER DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES on Italian and

European Shares due 13.11.2023

"Banca IMI S.p.A. Premium Cash Collect Certificates su Azione ING Groep N.V."

(ISIN Code: IT0005390031)

20 Series of STANDARD LONG BARRIER PROTECTED DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES on Italian and

European Shares due 04.12.2023

2 Series of "Banca IMI S.p.A. Cash Collect Protetto 80% Certificates su Azione ING Groep N.V."

(ISIN Codes: IT0005394009 and IT0005394017)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 8 July 2019, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

ING

to shareholders

On 9 January 2023, the extraordinary distribution of ING Groep N.V. ("") special dividend (ISIN Code: NL0011821202, Bloomberg Code: INGA NA )has become effective.Such extraordinary distribution has taken place through the allotment of EUR 0.082 per No. 1 ING share (ISIN Code: NL0011821202, Bloomberg Code: INGA NA ) held by ING's shareholders.

Therefore, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., acting as Calculation Agent of the Certificates, has adjusted the Initial Reference Value and the related levels of the ING Groep N.V. share on the basis of the factor K = 0.993344, calculated in accordance with the formula shown in the Euronext Notice No. CA230102DE3 of 2 January 2023: