Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER PLUS WORST OF CERTIFICATES on

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM), THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. (CLASS A) and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Shares due 21.08.2023

Codice ISIN XS2211573543

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI CIB" dated 12 June 2020, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectu s")

Pursuant to Part A of the Final Terms dated 5 August 2020, as amended and restated on 13 August 2020, relating to the issue of the Certificates referred to above, the Issuer hereby gives notice that:

on the First Early Redemption Valuation Period (16 August 2021) the Early Redemption Event has occurred. Therefore, the settlement date for the Certificates is 20 August 2021 (the Early Payment Date in relation to the First Early Redemption Valuation Period).

For the avoidance of any doubt, the Certificates were automatically exercised on 16 August 2021 and, after the payment on the Early Payment Date of the Early Redemption Amount and the Plus Amount, as specified in Part A paragraph 83 and paragraph 81 of the Final Terms, equal to, respectively, USD 100 and USD 2.50, no further payment shall be due in respect of the Certificates.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms of the Certificates.

17 August 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.