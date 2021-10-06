Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE
in relation to the partial cancellation of some series of certificates issued and owned by
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as amended and supplemented
(the "Certificates")
With this notice, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice of its intention to partially cancel the Certificates owned by itself, as specified in the table below.
All the below ISIN codes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, with effect from 8 October 2021, the number of Certificates cancelled, as listed in the table below, will be delisted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
|
|
ISSUE PRICE OF
|
NUMBER OF
|
ISIN
|
EACH
|
CERTIFICATES TO
|
|
CERTIFICATE
|
BE CANCELLED
|
XS2367595639
|
USD 1,000
|
800
|
|
|
|
XS2355103834
|
EUR 1,000
|
900
|
|
|
|
XS2367615502
|
EUR 1,000
|
500
|
|
|
|
XS2367600140
|
EUR 1,000
|
600
|
|
|
|
XS2355103248
|
EUR 1,000
|
200
|
|
|
|
XS2355102513
|
EUR 1,000
|
600
|
|
|
Milan, 5 October 2021
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
