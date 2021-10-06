Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE

in relation to the partial cancellation of some series of certificates issued and owned by

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice of its intention to partially cancel the Certificates owned by itself, as specified in the table below.

All the below ISIN codes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, with effect from 8 October 2021, the number of Certificates cancelled, as listed in the table below, will be delisted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

ISSUE PRICE OF NUMBER OF ISIN EACH CERTIFICATES TO CERTIFICATE BE CANCELLED XS2367595639 USD 1,000 800 XS2355103834 EUR 1,000 900 XS2367615502 EUR 1,000 500 XS2367600140 EUR 1,000 600 XS2355103248 EUR 1,000 200 XS2355102513 EUR 1,000 600

Milan, 5 October 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.