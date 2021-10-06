Log in
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

10/06/2021 | 03:06am EDT
NOTICE

in relation to the partial cancellation of some series of certificates issued and owned by

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice of its intention to partially cancel the Certificates owned by itself, as specified in the table below.

All the below ISIN codes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, with effect from 8 October 2021, the number of Certificates cancelled, as listed in the table below, will be delisted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

ISSUE PRICE OF

NUMBER OF

ISIN

EACH

CERTIFICATES TO

CERTIFICATE

BE CANCELLED

XS2367595639

USD 1,000

800

XS2355103834

EUR 1,000

900

XS2367615502

EUR 1,000

500

XS2367600140

EUR 1,000

600

XS2355103248

EUR 1,000

200

XS2355102513

EUR 1,000

600

Milan, 5 October 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 07:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
