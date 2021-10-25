Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

10/25/2021 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF CERTIFICATES QUANTO WITH MEMORY EFFECT on EURO STOXX 50® and S&P 500® Indices due 28.10.2022

ISIN Code XS2243197972

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI CIB" dated 12 June 2020, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospe ctus")

Pursuant to Part A of the Final Terms dated 13 October 2020 relating to the issue of the Certificates referred to above, the Issuer hereby gives notice that:

  • on the Early Redemption Valuation Period and First Digital Valuation Period (22 October 2021) the Early Redemption Event and the Digital Event have occurred. Therefore, the settlement date for the Certificates is 28 October 2021 (the Early Payment Date in relation to the Early Redemption Valuation Period).

For the avoidance of any doubt, the Certificates were automatically exercised on 22 October 2021 and, after the payment on the Early Payment Date (equal to the Digital Payment Date) of the Early Redemption Amount and the Digital Amount, as specified in Part A paragraph 83 and paragraph 79 of the Final Terms, equal to, respectively, Eur 100 and Eur 5, no further payment shall be due in respect of the Certificates.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms of the Certificates.

25 October 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
05:34aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
10/24INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : To mark world savings day the Intesa Sanpaolo group promotes The a..
PU
10/24Italy, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal
RE
10/23EURONEXT N : set to appoint MTS CEO at the helm of Milan bourse - sources
RE
10/22Italy, UniCredit in deadlock over MPS as deadline nears
RE
10/22INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/22INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : and Luiss Business School together for advanced training in financ..
PU
10/22INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Fitch Affirms Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's IFS at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
10/21INTESA SANPAOLO : revitalising Italy through sustainable infrastructure
PU
10/20INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Fitch Affirms Intesa Sanpaolo At BBB- As Pandemic-Related Risk Fac..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 592 M 23 994 M 23 994 M
Net income 2021 4 457 M 5 193 M 5 193 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 8,34%
Capitalization 47 526 M 55 283 M 55 377 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 99 112
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 2,45 €
Average target price 2,77 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.28.18%55 283
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484