Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE OF THE ISSUED AMOUNT

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Stellantis

N.V. Share due 28.11.2025

ISIN Code XS2400455833

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the "Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking" dated 27 May 2021, as updated by the relevant supplement, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

The Issuer hereby gives notice that the number of Certificates issued is the following:

ISIN Code N° of issued certificates XS2400455833 72,000

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the relevant Final Terms dated 26 October 2021, as amended and restated on 8 November 2021.

26 November 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.