Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

relating to the issuance of

RUB Fixed Rate Notes due 29.03.2023

"Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Tasso Fisso Rublo Russo"

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the Base Prospectus related to the Note Issuance Programme IMI CIB, dated 20 July 2020,

approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent

authority of Luxembourg (the "Base Prospectus"), as amended by the relevant supplements

ISIN code XS2322452710

SERIES N°: 8

TRANCHE N°: 1

(the "Notes")

Pursuant to Condition 5 (paragraphs (viii) Purchases and (ix) Cancellation) of the Terms and Conditions of the Base Prospectus, with this notice, the Issuer hereby gives notice that:

as at 16 March 2022, no. 98,606 Notes, previously purchased by the Issuer, will be cancelled by the Issuer;

upon the cancellation of no. 98,606 Notes, the outstanding Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Tranche will be equal to RUB 139,400,000 represented by 1,394 Notes each of RUB 100,000 Specified Denomination.

Terms used therein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus and in the Final Terms relating to the Notes.

Milan, 16 March 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.