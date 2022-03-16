Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/16 06:06:00 am
2.094 EUR   +4.28%
05:48aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
03/15Italy's UniCredit considering exiting Russia-CEO
RE
03/11INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

relating to the issuance of

RUB Fixed Rate Notes due 29.03.2023

"Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Tasso Fisso Rublo Russo"

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the Base Prospectus related to the Note Issuance Programme IMI CIB, dated 20 July 2020,

approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent

authority of Luxembourg (the "Base Prospectus"), as amended by the relevant supplements

ISIN code XS2322452710

SERIES N°: 8

TRANCHE N°: 1

(the "Notes")

Pursuant to Condition 5 (paragraphs (viii) Purchases and (ix) Cancellation) of the Terms and Conditions of the Base Prospectus, with this notice, the Issuer hereby gives notice that:

  • as at 16 March 2022, no. 98,606 Notes, previously purchased by the Issuer, will be cancelled by the Issuer;
  • upon the cancellation of no. 98,606 Notes, the outstanding Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Tranche will be equal to RUB 139,400,000 represented by 1,394 Notes each of RUB 100,000 Specified Denomination.

Terms used therein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus and in the Final Terms relating to the Notes.

Milan, 16 March 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
05:48aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
03/15Italy's UniCredit considering exiting Russia-CEO
RE
03/11INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/10Explainer-Russia fallout hits global banks
RE
03/09Explainer-The extent of global banks' Russian exposure
RE
03/09Italian Banks Discuss Possible Bridge Loan For Saipem
MT
03/08INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
03/08Explainer-The extent of global banks' Russian exposure
RE
03/08INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : “Sustainable Energy Venture”. Pietro Fiorentini Group ..
PU
03/07Intesa Sanpaolo Board OK's UBI Leasing Acquisition Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 696 M 22 661 M 22 661 M
Net income 2021 4 279 M 4 686 M 4 686 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,29x
Yield 2021 9,84%
Capitalization 38 928 M 42 624 M 42 624 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 97 600
Free-Float -
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 2,01 €
Average target price 2,99 €
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-11.70%42 624
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.34%391 188
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-6.72%334 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.68%241 235
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.44%190 498
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%177 393