Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:39 2022-09-09 am EDT
1.823 EUR   +4.75%
07:30aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
07:30aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
09/08INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Enel X and Intesa support Lucart with sustainable technological development of companies in the supply chain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

09/09/2022 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE

in relation to the partial cancellation of some series of certificates issued and owned by

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as amended and supplemented

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 23 May 2022, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice of its intention to partially cancel the Certificates owned by itself, as specified in the table below.

All the below ISIN codes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, with effect from 13 September 2022, the number of Certificates cancelled, as listed in the table below, will be delisted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

ISSUE PRICE OF

NUMBER OF

ISIN

CERTIFICATES TO BE

EACH CERTIFICATE

CANCELLED

XS2355100731

EUR 1,000

600

XS2355103834

EUR 1,000

1,100

XS2367595639

USD 1,000

2,900

XS2367615502

EUR 1,000

200

XS2383893489

EUR 1,000

400

XS2400456641

EUR 1,000

100

XS2410097773

EUR 1,000

200

XS2431012397

EUR 1,000

200

XS2435314971

EUR 1,000

800

XS2445178622

EUR 1,000

400

XS2459140674

USD 1,000

200

XS2459143348

EUR 1,000

700

XS2490718629

EUR 1,000

400

XS2492163212

EUR 1,000

300

XS2492166405

EUR 1,000

600

XS2492167478

EUR 1,000

1,300

XS2492167635

EUR 1,000

100

Milan, 9 September 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 11:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
07:30aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
07:30aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
09/08INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Enel X and Intesa support Lucart with sustainable technological de..
PU
09/08INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Goldman sachs cuts target price to eur 2.65…
RE
09/07INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Buy rating from UBS
MD
09/07Aquila Capital unveils 2-billion-euro renewable investment in Spain, Portugal
RE
09/07INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/07UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo Chairs Downplay Concerns Over Market Turmoil from Italian El..
MT
09/06INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/06INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : in a pool for financing the new São Paulo underground railway line
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 879 M 20 813 M 20 813 M
Net income 2022 4 065 M 4 052 M 4 052 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,17x
Yield 2022 8,91%
Capitalization 33 479 M 33 373 M 33 373 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 96 723
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1,74 €
Average target price 2,50 €
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-23.47%33 373
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.10%347 803
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.12%278 421
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.27%211 259
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.73%171 560
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%151 238