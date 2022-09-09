Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE

in relation to the partial cancellation of some series of certificates issued and owned by

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as amended and supplemented

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 23 May 2022, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice of its intention to partially cancel the Certificates owned by itself, as specified in the table below.

All the below ISIN codes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, with effect from 13 September 2022, the number of Certificates cancelled, as listed in the table below, will be delisted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

ISSUE PRICE OF NUMBER OF ISIN CERTIFICATES TO BE EACH CERTIFICATE CANCELLED XS2355100731 EUR 1,000 600 XS2355103834 EUR 1,000 1,100 XS2367595639 USD 1,000 2,900 XS2367615502 EUR 1,000 200 XS2383893489 EUR 1,000 400 XS2400456641 EUR 1,000 100 XS2410097773 EUR 1,000 200 XS2431012397 EUR 1,000 200 XS2435314971 EUR 1,000 800 XS2445178622 EUR 1,000 400 XS2459140674 USD 1,000 200 XS2459143348 EUR 1,000 700 XS2490718629 EUR 1,000 400 XS2492163212 EUR 1,000 300 XS2492166405 EUR 1,000 600 XS2492167478 EUR 1,000 1,300 XS2492167635 EUR 1,000 100

Milan, 9 September 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.