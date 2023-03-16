Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE

relating to the public offer of

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL CERTIFICATES with

MEMORY EFFECT on EURO STOXX 50® Index due 22.03.2027

ISIN Code XS2459052895

(the "Certificates")

issued by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

under the " Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking " dated 27 May 2021, as updated from time to time by the relevant supplements, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in its capacity as competent authority of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

(hereafter, the "Programme" and the "Base Prospectus")

Pursuant to Part A of the Final Terms dated 21 March 2022 relating to the issue of the Certificates referred to above, the Issuer hereby gives notice that:

on the First Early Redemption Valuation Period and First Digital Valuation Period (15 March 2023) the Early Redemption Event and the Digital Event have occurred. Therefore, the settlement date for the Certificates is 21 March 2023 (the Early Payment Date in relation to the First Early Redemption Valuation Period).

For the avoidance of any doubt, the Certificates were automatically exercised on 15 March 2023 and, after the payment on the Early Payment Date (equal to the Digital Payment Date) of the Early Redemption Amount and the Digital Amount, as specified in Part A paragraph 85 and paragraph 81 of the Final Terms, equal to, respectively, EUR 1,000 and Eur 64, no further payment shall be due in respect of the Certificates.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms of the Certificates.

16 March 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.