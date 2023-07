NOTICE

in relation to the partial cancellation of some series of certificates issued by

Banca IMI S.p.A. and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. and owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

under the BANCA IMI S.p.A. Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by Commission de

Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 15 June 2017, as amended and supplemented

under the BANCA IMI S.p.A. Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by Commission de

Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 July 2018, as amended and supplemented

under the BANCA IMI S.p.A. Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by Commission de

Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 8 July 2019, as amended and supplemented

under the BANCA IMI S.p.A. Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by Commission de

Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 22 April 2020, as amended and supplemented

and

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI CIB, approved by Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 12 June 2020, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

With this notice, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - which following the merger by incorporation of Banca IMI S.p.A. has taken over all the rights and obligations arising from or in connection with the Certificates issued by Banca IMI S.p.A. - hereby gives notice of its intention to partially cancel the Certificates issued by Banca IMI S.p.A. and by itself, owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., as specified in the table below.

All the below ISIN codes are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Therefore, with effect from 6 July 2023, the number of Certificates cancelled, as listed in the table below, will be delisted on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.