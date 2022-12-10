Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : For the twelfth consecutive year Intesa Sanpaolo is in the the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Press release

FOR THE TWELFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, INTESA SANPAOLO IS IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES

Milan - Turin, 10 December 2022 - For the twelfth year running, Intesa Sanpaolo has been included - as the only Italian bank - in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index, among the most important global and European stock exchange ESG indices.

The indices monitor the main Global and European companies in every sector, selected with an annual assessment conducted by S&P Global. Intesa Sanpaolo achieved an overall score of 81 out of 100, compared to an industry average of 46.

Within the banking industry, in 2022 25 banks were included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and 8 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe.

The result confirms Intesa Sanpaolo's ongoing status as one of the most committed groups in the world in terms of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) for sustainable development and reflects the Group's commitment confirmed in the 2022-2025 Business Plan, which envisages a top global positioning in terms of social impact and climate focus.

The 2022-2025 Business Plan envisages committing funds for around €115 billion to society and the green transition and around €500 million in support of people in need, as well as working towards achieving a net-zero emission target, in terms of own emissions by 2030 and in terms of loan and investment portfolios, asset management and insurance by 2050, and, in addition, protecting and restoring natural capital with more than 100 million trees planted and with the adoption of a specific policy on biodiversity.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo is Italy's leading banking group - serving families, businesses and the real economy - with a significant international presence. Intesa Sanpaolo's distinctive business model makes it a European leader in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory, highly focused on digital and fintech. An efficient and resilient Bank, it benefits from its wholly-owned product factories in asset management and insurance. The Group's strong ESG commitment includes providing €115 billion in impact lending by 2025 to communities and for the green transition, and €500 million in contributions to support people most in need, positioning Intesa Sanpaolo as a world leader in terms of social impact. Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to Net Zero by 2030 for its own emissions and by 2050 for its loan and investment portfolios. An engaged patron of Italian culture, Intesa Sanpaolo has created its own network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia, to host the bank's artistic heritage and as a venue for prestigious cultural projects.

