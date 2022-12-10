Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
2.067 EUR   +0.46%
04:33aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : For the twelfth consecutive year Intesa Sanpaolo is in the the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PU
12/09Intesa Sanpaolo : 2022 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
PU
12/09Intesa Sanpaolo says repaid around 5.5 billion euros of ECB loans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : For the twelfth consecutive year Intesa Sanpaolo is in the the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

12/10/2022 | 04:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

FOR THE TWELFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, INTESA SANPAOLO IS IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDICES

Milan - Turin, 10 December 2022 - For the twelfth year running, Intesa Sanpaolo has been included - as the only Italian bank - in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index, among the most important global and European stock exchange ESG indices.

The indices monitor the main Global and European companies in every sector, selected with an annual assessment conducted by S&P Global. Intesa Sanpaolo achieved an overall score of 81 out of 100, compared to an industry average of 46.

Within the banking industry, in 2022 25 banks were included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World and 8 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe.

The result confirms Intesa Sanpaolo's ongoing status as one of the most committed groups in the world in terms of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) for sustainable development and reflects the Group's commitment confirmed in the 2022-2025 Business Plan, which envisages a top global positioning in terms of social impact and climate focus.

The 2022-2025 Business Plan envisages committing funds for around €115 billion to society and the green transition and around €500 million in support of people in need, as well as working towards achieving a net-zero emission target, in terms of own emissions by 2030 and in terms of loan and investment portfolios, asset management and insurance by 2050, and, in addition, protecting and restoring natural capital with more than 100 million trees planted and with the adoption of a specific policy on biodiversity.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Media and Associations Relations Institutional, social and cultural activities stampa@intesasanpaolo.com https://group.intesasanpaolo.com/it/sala-stampa/news

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo is Italy's leading banking group - serving families, businesses and the real economy - with a significant international presence. Intesa Sanpaolo's distinctive business model makes it a European leader in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory, highly focused on digital and fintech. An efficient and resilient Bank, it benefits from its wholly-owned product factories in asset management and insurance. The Group's strong ESG commitment includes providing €115 billion in impact lending by 2025 to communities and for the green transition, and €500 million in contributions to support people most in need, positioning Intesa Sanpaolo as a world leader in terms of social impact. Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to Net Zero by 2030 for its own emissions and by 2050 for its loan and investment portfolios. An engaged patron of Italian culture, Intesa Sanpaolo has created its own network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia, to host the bank's artistic heritage and as a venue for prestigious cultural projects.

News: group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom/news

Twitter: twitter.com/intesasanpaolo 

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/intesa-sanpaolo

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 09:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
04:33aIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : For the twelfth consecutive year Intesa Sanpaolo is in the the Dow..
PU
12/09Intesa Sanpaolo : 2022 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
PU
12/09Intesa Sanpaolo says repaid around 5.5 billion euros of ECB loans
RE
12/09INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
12/09Intesa sanpaolo spa: citigroup adds stock to its europe focus liR..
RE
12/08ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bl..
RE
12/07Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
12/07Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : only italian bank named Global Innovator 2022
PU
12/07Intesa Sanpaolo S P A : Dividends - Notice of Corporate Action
PU
12/06INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 204 M 22 346 M 22 346 M
Net income 2022 4 386 M 4 623 M 4 623 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,24x
Yield 2022 7,68%
Capitalization 37 777 M 39 811 M 39 811 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 95 554
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,07 €
Average target price 2,73 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-9.10%39 811
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.08%387 652
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%259 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.59%210 023
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.25%161 946
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%153 785