NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

relating to the issuance of:

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on Basket of Shares due 27.02.2026

commercial name: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Bonus Cap Plus Certificates in dollari statunitensi su Paniere

di Azioni "Semiconductors" - Scadenza 27.02.2026

(ISIN Code XS2435312926)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as eventually amended by the relevant supplements

(the "Certificates")

Broadcom

With this notice Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A, following to the announcement of Broadcom INC. (""), hereby gives notice of the stock split of Broadcom shares (ISIN Code: US11135F1012, Bloomberg Code: AVGO UW ). As result of the stock split, every No. 1 Broadcom share held by Broadcom's shareholders has been converted into No. 10 (New) Broadcom shares with ex-date 15 July 2024.

Therefore, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., acting as Calculation Agent of the Certificates, has adjusted the Ci0 value of the Underlying Broadcom INC. applying the factor K = 0.10, calculated in accordance with the formula shown in the OCC Notice No. 54716 of 13 June 2024:

ISIN CODE Underlying OLD 0* ADJUSTED 0* XS2435312926 Basket of Shares: Broadcom INC. is a Basket 578.152 57.8152 Constituent

*equal to the arithmetic mean of the closing prices of the Basket Constituent Broadcom INC. share determined on the Determination Dates.

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 17 July 2024

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.