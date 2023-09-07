PRESS RELEASE
- CARLO MESSINA VOTED BEST EUROPEAN BANK CEO FOR SIXTH YEAR ININSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR RANKING
- THE BANK'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN FIRST PLACE FOR
THE SECOND TIME IN THE SPECIFIC RANKING
INTRODUCED LAST YEAR
- STEFANO DEL PUNTA IS BEST CFO
- MARCO DELFRATE FIRST AMONG IR PROFESSIONALS
- INTESA SANPAOLO FIRST IN EUROPE FOR RELATIONS
WITH INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS AND FOR ESG
ASPECTS
These are the results of a broad survey of more than 1,600 institutional investors and financial analysts conducted by Institutional Investor
Milan, 7 September 2023- Intesa Sanpaolo is confirmed first in Europe for relations with institutional investors and financial analysts and for ESG aspects, according to the 2023 ranking by the specialized research firmInstitutional Investor.
In the European banking sector, Carlo Messina is the Best CEO for the sixth year since the ranking was introduced eight years ago, which takes into account the votes of both institutional investors and financial analysts.
The Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo placed first among European banks, for the second year, in a new ranking introduced last year.
Stefano Del Punta is Best CFO for the seventh year; the Investor Relations team, led by Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, was ranked best for the sixth year; Marco Delfrate is first in the ranking dedicated to Investor Relations Professionals, for the sixth year; Intesa Sanpaolo also ranked first for ESG aspects among European banks for the fourth year.
The awards assigned by Institutional Investor - which are based on a broad survey conducted among more than 1,600 institutional investors and financial analysts - underline the strong appreciation by the international community for an Italian
excellence with an international vocation and significant focus on sustainability. They also recognize the quality of the Group's CEO and management team, who have long been regarded at the top in Europe by investors and financial analysts.
Institutional Investor is an independent research provider that for the past 50 years has enjoyed a strong reputation among institutional investors and financial analysts.
"The financial community's continued recognition - once again ranking us at the top in Europe - is a source of great pride for everyone at Intesa Sanpaolo. Investors and analysts appreciate our ability to deliver strong and sustainable results and to realize innovative projects that translate into significant value creation and distribution, along with our great sensitivity to ESG issues. This is all thanks to a clear industrial vision, a very strong and cohesive management team and the commitment of our 100,000 people, who have my deepest gratitude. We believe that transparency and responsible financial communications are a vital part of the ongoing dialogue with all our stakeholders" , saidCarlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo.
***
Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo is Italy's leading banking group - serving families , businesses and the real economy - with a significant international presence. Intesa Sanpaolo's distinctive business model makes it a European leader in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory, highly focused on digital and fintech, in particular with Isybank, the Group's digital bank. An efficient and resilient Bank, it benefits from its wholly-owned product factories in asset management and insurance. The Group's strong ESG commitment includes providing €115 billion in impact lending by 2025 to communities and for the green transition, and €500 million in contributions to support people most in need, positioning Intesa Sanpaolo as a world leader in terms of social impact. Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to Net Zero by 2030 for its own emissions and by 2050 for its loan and investment portfolios. An engaged patron of Italian culture, Intesa Sanpaolo has created its own network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia, to host the bank's artistic heritage and as a venue for prestigious cultural projects.
