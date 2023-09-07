PRESS RELEASE

CARLO MESSINA VOTED BEST EUROPEAN BANK CEO FOR SIXTH YEAR IN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR RANKING

THE BANK'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN FIRST PLACE FOR



THE SECOND TIME IN THE SPECIFIC RANKING

INTRODUCED LAST YEAR STEFANO DEL PUNTA IS BEST CFO MARCO DELFRATE FIRST AMONG IR PROFESSIONALS INTESA SANPAOLO FIRST IN EUROPE FOR RELATIONS



WITH INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS AND FOR ESG

ASPECTS

These are the results of a broad survey of more than 1,600 institutional investors and financial analysts conducted by Institutional Investor

Milan, 7 September 2023- Intesa Sanpaolo is confirmed first in Europe for relations with institutional investors and financial analysts and for ESG aspects, according to the 2023 ranking by the specialized research firmInstitutional Investor.

In the European banking sector, Carlo Messina is the Best CEO for the sixth year since the ranking was introduced eight years ago, which takes into account the votes of both institutional investors and financial analysts.

The Board of Directors of Intesa Sanpaolo placed first among European banks, for the second year, in a new ranking introduced last year.

Stefano Del Punta is Best CFO for the seventh year; the Investor Relations team, led by Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, was ranked best for the sixth year; Marco Delfrate is first in the ranking dedicated to Investor Relations Professionals, for the sixth year; Intesa Sanpaolo also ranked first for ESG aspects among European banks for the fourth year.

The awards assigned by Institutional Investor - which are based on a broad survey conducted among more than 1,600 institutional investors and financial analysts - underline the strong appreciation by the international community for an Italian