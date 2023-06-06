Advanced search
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-06 am EDT
2.286 EUR   +1.17%
12:13pIntesa Sanpaolo S P A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2023
PU
06:10aEuropeans down; Istat forecasts GDP to rise
AN
06/05Italian banks with SACE and CDP sign protocol for PNRR
AN
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2023

06/06/2023 | 12:13pm EDT
Interim statement as at 31 March 2023

This is an English translation of the original Italian document "Resoconto Intermedio al 31 marzo 2023". In cases of conflict between the English language document and the Italian document, the interpretation of the Italian language document prevails. The Italian original is available on group.intesasanpaolo.com. This document contains certain forward-looking statements, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts reflecting the Intesa Sanpaolo management's current views with respect to certain future events. Forward-looking statements, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding Intesa Sanpaolo's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets and future developments in the markets where Intesa Sanpaolo participates or is seeking to participate.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Intesa Sanpaolo Group's ability to achieve its projected objectives or results is dependent on many factors which are outside management's control. Actual results may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking information involves risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and is based on certain key assumptions.

All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Intesa Sanpaolo as of the date of approval of this document. Intesa Sanpaolo undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Intesa Sanpaolo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Interim Statement as at 31 March 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Registered Office: Piazza S. Carlo, 156 10121 Torino Italy Secondary Registered Office: Via Monte di Pietà, 8 20121 Milano Italy Share Capital Euro 10,368,870,930.08 Torino Company Register and Fiscal Code No. 00799960158 "Intesa Sanpaolo" VAT Group representative Vat Code No. 11991500015 (IT11991500015) Included in the National Register of Banks No. 5361 ABI Code 3069.2 Member of the National Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund and Parent Company of the banking group "Intesa Sanpaolo" included in the National Register of Banking Groups

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 16:12:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 24 372 M 26 108 M 26 108 M
Net income 2023 6 928 M 7 421 M 7 421 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,88x
Yield 2023 12,0%
Capitalization 39 652 M 42 477 M 42 477 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 94 667
Free-Float 95,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2,26 €
Average target price 3,16 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Managers and Directors
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stefano del Punta Treasurer
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.8.71%42 477
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%406 461
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%227 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%165 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.63%151 777
