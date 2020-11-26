Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Italy's regulator probes Intesa's RBM, Previmedical over health insurance complaints

* Probe triggered by more than 1,000 complaints
* Intesa acquired RBM Salute earlier this year
* Intesa says standards improved, complaints have fallen
ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on
Thursday it had opened an investigation into Intesa Sanpaolo's
RBM Salute business as well as Previmedical for alleged
unfair commercial practices in health insurance services.
The regulator said in a statement it had received more than
1,000 complaints about possible "aggressive commercial
practices" by the two groups which have led to customers giving
up services and reimbursements they were entitled to.
Clients said they faced requests to supply excessive
documentation, delays in getting authorisation for required
treatments and difficulties in contacting call centres. Some
failed to get reimbursed for their healthcare services without
good reasons, the regulator said.
The regulator said it had carried out inspections in the
headquarters of the two companies on Wednesday with the help of
Italy's finance police.
Intesa Sanpaolo said the complaints related to a period that
pre-dated its acquisition of RBM Salute in May 2020.
"Starting from that date, concrete measures have been put in
place to align the quality of services provided to customers to
the high standards held by the whole Intesa Sanpaolo group,"
Italy's biggest bank said.
Intesa said complaints had halved in the first nine months
of this year compared with the same period of 2018, to account
for just 0.07% of customers who were insured.
Previmedical did not reply to a Reuters email requesting
comment.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, additional reporting by
Maria Pia Quaglia and Valentina Za in Milan;Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)