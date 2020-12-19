Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Museum of Saving explains cybersecurity to children, in a fun and easy way

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO'S MUSEUM OF SAVING EXPLAINS

CYBERSECURITY TO CHILDREN, IN A FUN AND EASY WAY

From 4 January 2021, "Io no che non ci casco" (Me, no, I won't fall into the trap) - a

new online initiative from the Museum of Saving for primary school children

Turin, 18 December 2020 - The Museum of Saving and the Cybersecurity Business Continuity Management Department of Intesa Sanpaolo present the initiative "Io no che non ci casco" (Me, no, I won't fall into the trap) an online activity for children aged 7-10, aimed at raising awareness on the importance of safeguarding (with parental supervision) their electronic devices, personal data and e- shopping against online scams and cyber-attacks.

Thanks to some fun challenges, games and quizzes, the children can test their knowledge and skill in handling email attachments, creating secure passwords, protecting their social media accounts, and defending their devices from computer viruses. Teachers interested in the initiative can register their classes by writing to INFO@museodelrisparmio.it.

In an increasingly digitalised world where also young people are online every day thanks to the use of computers, smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices, security and protection is now a vital aspect of everyday life. Key financial activities also depend on the Web and, for all these reasons, it is clear that Cybersecurity is now a fundamental technological and financial issue to know and master as soon as possible.

"The management of money is increasingly digital-based"explains Giovanna Paladino, Director of the Museum, "and children are the best ambassadors of this message to their families."

The Museum of Saving is a financial education initiative by Intesa Sanpaolo. It opened in 2012 and is a founding member of the International Federation of Finance Museums (IFFM), an international network of private and public museums dedicated to the topic of finance.

