Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 02/04 04:05:14 am
2.702 EUR   -0.95%
INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Name Change
PU
03:47aINTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
02:46aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : 2022-2025 Business Plan
PU
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Name Change

02/04/2022 | 03:56am EST
NOTICE TO THE SECURITYHOLDERS

relating to the issuance of

STANDARD LONG BARRIER DIGITAL PLUS CERTIFICATES on Daimler AG Share due 30.07.2025

commercial name: "Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Cash Collect Plus Certificates a Premi Mensili su Azione

Daimler AG - Scadenza 30.07.2025"

(ISIN XS2355100731)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, approved by the

Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2021, as amended and

supplemented

(the "Certificates")

As previously announced, as of 1 February 2022 the name of the Underlying Daimler AG and consequently all the references to it within the Final Terms and the Summary of the Specific Issue (enclosed to the Final Terms) relating to the Certificates shall be deemed amended in Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

That being stated, with this notice Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. hereby gives notice that, following to the change of Bloomberg Code of Mercedes-Benz Group AG into MBG GR , as of 3 February 2022 the Bloomberg Code of the Underlying Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ISIN Code: DE0007100000, Bloomberg Code: DAI GY )

shall be deemed amended in

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ISIN Code: DE0007100000, Bloomberg Code: MBG GR ).

As a consequence, all the references to the Bloomberg Code of the Underlying Mercedes-Benz Group AG within the Final Terms and the Summary of the Specific Issue (enclosed to the Final Terms) relating to the Certificates shall be deemed amended accordingly.

***

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus and in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 3 February 2022

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
