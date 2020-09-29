Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Provisional results of the joint procedure for the right of squeeze-out pursuant to Art. 111 of the TUF and compulsory squeeze-out pursuant to Art. 108, paragraph 1, of the TUF concerning all the residual UBI Banca shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

WARNING: THIS SECTION OF THE WEBSITE CONTAINS ANNOUNCEMENTS, DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION (TOGETHER, THE "INFORMATION"), ACCESS

TO WHICH MAY BE RESTRICTED UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE INFORMATION IS NOT DIRECTED AT, AND SHOULD NOT BE ACCESSED BY, PERSONS RESIDENT, OR OTHERWISE LOCATED, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION

WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

THE INFORMATION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE BY INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.

(THE "COMPANY") IN GOOD FAITH AND FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY. THE AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT BELOW.

Please read this notice carefully - it applies to all persons who view this

webpage. This notice may be amended or updated by the Company from time to time and accordingly it should be read carefully in full each time you wish to view the Information. In addition, the content of the website, and its availability to persons resident in certain jurisdictions, may be amended at any time in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Company.

BASIS OF ACCESS

Any person seeking access to this webpage represents and warrants to the Company that they are doing so for information purposes only.

Nothing on, or which can be downloaded from, this webpage constitutes an offer for sale or subscription or any solicitation for any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. Making the Information available does not constitute a recommendation by the Company or any other party to sell or buy securities in the Company.

CONFIRMATION OF REPRESENTATION

Any person seeking access to this webpage certifies that they are not located in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of these materials would be unlawful. Any person seeking access to this website confirms that they have read and understood this disclaimer and agree to be bound by its terms.

THIS WEBSITE (AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN) DOES NOT CONTAIN OR CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IF TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF, OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OF SUCH SECURITIES IN, THE RELEVANT JURISDICTION, EXCEPT, WITH RESPECT TO THE

UNITED STATES, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES.

ACCEPTANCE OF THIS NOTICE

To visit the following pages of the website, you must confirm that you have understood the above sentences and agree to comply with the restrictions.

By selecting "I accept" below, you:

  • confirm that you have read, understood and agree to be bound by the terms of the notice set out above;
  • warrant and represent that you are not a resident of, or otherwise located in, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where accessing the Information would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of that jurisdiction;
  • agree that you will not transmit or otherwise send (directly or indirectly) any Information to any person in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction if to do so would breach any applicable law or regulation; and
  • confirm that you are not a person to whom the communication of the Information contained on the website is restricted and are not acting for the benefit of any such person.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 17:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
02:00pINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Provisional results of the joint procedure for the right..
PU
11:55aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : publishes its Consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at..
PU
09/25Aviva in talks for piecemeal sale of Italy business - sources
RE
09/22INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
09/21INTESA SANPAOLO : filing notice
PU
09/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Euronext and CDP Equity confirm exclusive talks with LSE..
AQ
09/19Exchange Eyes Sale Of Italian Operation -- WSJ
DJ
09/18Caixabank strikes $5 billion Bankia deal as more European bank mergers loom
RE
09/18INTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Approves Nominees for UBI Banca's Board Following Takeov..
DJ
09/18LSE picks Euronext as preferred bidder for Borsa Italiana
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 920 M 23 379 M 23 379 M
Net income 2020 3 043 M 3 572 M 3 572 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,91x
Yield 2020 7,34%
Capitalization 31 496 M 36 976 M 36 965 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 87 996
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,11 €
Last Close Price 1,62 €
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-30.82%36 709
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-16.70%336 703
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%293 057
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.50%240 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.60%208 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.67%165 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group