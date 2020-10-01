Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Risultati definitivi della procedura congiunta per esercitare il diritto di acquisto ai sensi dell'Art. 111 del TUF e adempiere all'obbligo di acquisto ai sensi dell'Art. 108, comma 1, del TUF su tutte le rimanenti azioni di UBI Banca. Regolamento della procedura congiunta il 5 ottobre 2020. Delisting
10/01/2020 | 03:40pm EDT
ATTENZIONE: QUESTA SEZIONE DEL SITO WEB CONTIENE COMUNICAZIONI, DOCUMENTI E INFORMAZIONI (COMPLESSIVAMENTE, LE "INFORMAZIONI"), L' ACCESSO ALLE QUALI PUO' ESSERE OGGETTO DI RESTRIZIONI SECONDO LE LEGGI IN MATERIA DI MERCATI FINANZIARI IN CERTI PAESI. IN PARTICOLARE, LE
INFORMAZIONI NON SONO DESTINATE A, E AD ESSE NON DOVREBBERO AVERE ACCESSO, SOGGETTI RESIDENTI, O UBICATI, IN AUSTRALIA, IN CANADA O IN GIAPPONE, O IN QUALSIASI ALTRO PAESE IN CUI FARLO COSTITUIREBBE UNA VIOLAZIONE DELLE LEGGI O DELLE NORMATIVE APPLICABILI.
LE INFORMAZIONI SONO RESE DISPONIBILI DA INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A. (LA
"SOCIETA'") IN BUONA FEDE E SOLO A SCOPO INFORMATIVO. LA DISPONIBILITA' DELLE INFORMAZIONI E' SOGGETTA AI TERMINI E ALLE CONDIZIONI SOTTO INDICATE.
Si prega di leggere attentamente questo avviso - si applica a tutti i soggetti che prendono visione di questa pagina del sito web. Questo avviso può essere modificato o aggiornato dalla Società di volta in volta e di conseguenza dovrebbe essere letto integralmente con attenzione ogni qual volta si voglia prendere visione delle Informazioni. Inoltre, il contenuto del sito web e la sua disponibilità per i soggetti residenti in certi Paesi possono essere modificati in tutto o in parte in qualsiasi momento a esclusiva discrezione della Società.
CRITERI DI ACCESSO
Qualunque soggetto intenda accedere a questa pagina del sito web fa presente e assicura alla Società che lo fa soltanto a scopo informativo. Nulla che sia presente in, o possa essere scaricato da, questa pagina del sito web costituisce un'offerta di vendita o di sottoscrizione o qualunque sollecitazione in merito a qualunque offerta di acquisto o di sottoscrizione di qualunque strumento finanziario in qualunque Paese. Rendere disponibili le Informazioni non costituisce una raccomandazione da parte della Società o di qualunque altro soggetto a vendere o acquistare strumenti finanziari della Società.
CONFERMA DELLA RAPPRESENTAZIONE Qualunque soggetto intenda accedere a questa pagina del sito web certifica che non è ubicato in Australia, in Canada o in Giappone, o in qualunque altro Paese in cui l'emissione, la pubblicazione o la distribuzione di questi
WARNING: THIS SECTION OF THE WEBSITE CONTAINS ANNOUNCEMENTS, DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION (TOGETHER, THE "INFORMATION"),
ACCESS TO WHICH MAY BE RESTRICTED UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE INFORMATION IS NOT DIRECTED AT, AND SHOULD NOT BE ACCESSED BY, PERSONS RESIDENT, OR OTHERWISE LOCATED, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.
THE INFORMATION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE BY INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.
(THE "COMPANY") IN GOOD FAITH AND FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY. THE AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT BELOW.
Please read this notice carefully - it applies to all persons who view this webpage. This notice may be amended or updated by the Company from time to time and accordingly it should be read carefully in full each time you wish to view the Information. In addition, the content of the website, and its availability to persons resident in certain jurisdictions, may be amended at any time in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Company.
BASIS OF ACCESS
Any person seeking access to this webpage represents and warrants to the Company that they are doing so for information purposes only.
Nothing on, or which can be downloaded from, this webpage constitutes an offer for sale
or subscription or any solicitation for any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. Making the Information available does not constitute a recommendation by the Company or any other party to sell or buy securities in the Company.
CONFIRMATION OF REPRESENTATION Any person seeking access to this webpage certifies that they are not located in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of these materials would be
documenti sarebbe illegale.
Qualunque soggetto intenda accedere a questo sito web conferma che ha letto e compreso questa avvertenza ed è d'accordo a essere vincolato dai suoi termini.
QUESTO SITO WEB (E LE INFORMAZIONI IVI CONTENUTE) NON CONTIENE NÉ COSTITUISCE UN'OFFERTA DI VENDITA DI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI O UNA SOLLECITAZIONE DI OFFERTA DI ACQUISTO DI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI IN AUSTRALIA, IN CANADA O IN GIAPPONE NONCHÉ IN QUALSIASI ALTRO PAESE IN CUI TALI OFFERTE O VENDITE SAREBBERO ILLEGALI. GLI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI IVI INDICATI NON SONO STATI E NON SARANNO REGISTRATI AI SENSI DELLO U.S. SECURITIES ACT DEL 1933, COME SUCCESSIVAMENTE MODIFICATO (IL "SECURITIES ACT"), O AI SENSI DELLE LEGGI IN MATERIA DI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI VIGENTI IN QUALUNQUE STATO O ALTRA GIURISDIZIONE NEGLI STATI UNITI, IN AUSTRALIA, IN CANADA O IN GIAPPONE, E NON POSSONO ESSERE OFFERTI O VENDUTI NEGLI STATI UNITI, IN AUSTRALIA, IN CANADA O IN GIAPPONE, O IN QUALUNQUE ALTRO PAESE IN CUI FARLO COSTITUIREBBE UNA VIOLAZIONE DELLE LEGGI APPLICABILI O RICHIEDEREBBE LA REGISTRAZIONE DI TALI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI, SALVO NEL CASO DEGLI STATI UNITI IN PRESENZA DI UN'ESENZIONE DALLA, O DI UN'OPERAZIONE NON SOGGETTA ALLA, REGISTRAZIONE APPLICABILE AI SENSI DEL SECURITIES ACT E NEL RISPETTO DI QUALUNQUE LEGGE IN MATERIA DI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI VIGENTE IN QUALUNQUE STATO O ALTRA GIURISDIZIONE DEGLI STATI UNITI.
ACCETTAZIONE DI QUESTO AVVISO
Per visitare le pagine seguenti del sito web, è necessario confermare che si è compreso quanto sopra riportato e si è d'accordo a rispettare le restrizioni.
Scegliendo il sotto riportato "Accetto":
si conferma che si è letto, si è compreso e si è d'accordo che si è vincolati dai termini dell'avviso sopra riportati;
si assicura e si rappresenta che non si è residenti, o ubicati, in Australia, in Canada o in Giappone, o in qualunque altro Paese in cui l'accesso alle Informazioni costituirebbe una violazione delle leggi o delle normative applicabili;
si è d'accordo che non si trasmetterà o invierà (direttamente o indirettamente) alcuna delle Informazioni a qualunque soggetto in Australia, in
unlawful. Any person seeking access to this website confirms that they have read and understood this disclaimer and agree to be bound by its terms.
THIS WEBSITE (AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN) DOES NOT CONTAIN OR CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IF TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF, OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OF SUCH SECURITIES IN, THE RELEVANT JURISDICTION, EXCEPT, WITH RESPECT TO THE UNITED STATES, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH
ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES.
ACCEPTANCE OF THIS NOTICE
To visit the following pages of the website, you must confirm that you have understood the above sentences and agree to comply with the restrictions.
By selecting "I accept" below, you:
confirm that you have read, understood and agree to be bound by the terms of the notice set out above;
warrant and represent that you are not a resident of, or otherwise located in, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where accessing the Information would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of that jurisdiction;
agree that you will not transmit or otherwise send (directly or indirectly) any Information to
Canada o in Giappone, o in qualunque altro Paese in cui farlo violerebbe qualunque legge o normativa vigente; e
si conferma che non si è un soggetto nei cui confronti la comunicazione delle Informazioni contenute nel sito web è oggetto di restrizioni e che non si agisce a favore di alcun tale soggetto.
any person in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction if to do so would breach any applicable law or regulation; and
confirm that you are not a person to whom the communication of the Information contained on the website is restricted and are not acting for the benefit of any such person.
