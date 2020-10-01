Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/01 03:59:59 pm
1.581 EUR   -1.37%
03:40pINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Final results of the joint procedure for the right of squeeze-out pursuant to Art. 111 of the TUF and compulsory squeeze-out pursuant to Art. 108, paragraph 1, of the TUF concerning all the residual UBI Banca shares. Settlement of the joint procedure on 5 October 2020. Delisting
PU
03:40pINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Risultati definitivi della procedura congiunta per esercitare il diritto di acquisto ai sensi dell'Art. 111 del TUF e adempiere all'obbligo di acquisto ai sensi dell'Art. 108, comma 1, del TUF su tutte le rimanenti azioni di UBI Banca. Regolamento della procedura congiunta il 5 ..
PU
11:27aCredit Agricole wants Banco BPM tie-up to scale up Italian business - sources
RE
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Risultati definitivi della procedura congiunta per esercitare il diritto di acquisto ai sensi dell'Art. 111 del TUF e adempiere all'obbligo di acquisto ai sensi dell'Art. 108, comma 1, del TUF su tutte le rimanenti azioni di UBI Banca. Regolamento della procedura congiunta il 5 ottobre 2020. Delisting

10/01/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

ATTENZIONE: QUESTA SEZIONE DEL SITO WEB CONTIENE COMUNICAZIONI, DOCUMENTI E INFORMAZIONI (COMPLESSIVAMENTE, LE "INFORMAZIONI"), L' ACCESSO ALLE QUALI PUO' ESSERE OGGETTO DI RESTRIZIONI SECONDO LE LEGGI IN MATERIA DI MERCATI FINANZIARI IN CERTI PAESI. IN PARTICOLARE, LE

INFORMAZIONI NON SONO DESTINATE A, E AD ESSE NON DOVREBBERO AVERE ACCESSO, SOGGETTI RESIDENTI, O UBICATI, IN AUSTRALIA, IN CANADA O IN GIAPPONE, O IN QUALSIASI ALTRO PAESE IN CUI FARLO COSTITUIREBBE UNA VIOLAZIONE DELLE LEGGI O DELLE NORMATIVE APPLICABILI.

LE INFORMAZIONI SONO RESE DISPONIBILI DA INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A. (LA

"SOCIETA'") IN BUONA FEDE E SOLO A SCOPO INFORMATIVO. LA DISPONIBILITA' DELLE INFORMAZIONI E' SOGGETTA AI TERMINI E ALLE CONDIZIONI SOTTO INDICATE.

Si prega di leggere attentamente questo avviso - si applica a tutti i soggetti che prendono visione di questa pagina del sito web. Questo avviso può essere modificato o aggiornato dalla Società di volta in volta e di conseguenza dovrebbe essere letto integralmente con attenzione ogni qual volta si voglia prendere visione delle Informazioni. Inoltre, il contenuto del sito web e la sua disponibilità per i soggetti residenti in certi Paesi possono essere modificati in tutto o in parte in qualsiasi momento a esclusiva discrezione della Società.

CRITERI DI ACCESSO

Qualunque soggetto intenda accedere a questa pagina del sito web fa presente e assicura alla Società che lo fa soltanto a scopo informativo. Nulla che sia presente in, o possa essere scaricato da, questa pagina del sito web costituisce un'offerta di vendita o di sottoscrizione o qualunque sollecitazione in merito a qualunque offerta di acquisto o di sottoscrizione di qualunque strumento finanziario in qualunque Paese. Rendere disponibili le Informazioni non costituisce una raccomandazione da parte della Società o di qualunque altro soggetto a vendere o acquistare strumenti finanziari della Società.

CONFERMA DELLA RAPPRESENTAZIONE Qualunque soggetto intenda accedere a questa pagina del sito web certifica che non è ubicato in Australia, in Canada o in Giappone, o in qualunque altro Paese in cui l'emissione, la pubblicazione o la distribuzione di questi

WARNING: THIS SECTION OF THE WEBSITE CONTAINS ANNOUNCEMENTS, DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION (TOGETHER, THE "INFORMATION"),

ACCESS TO WHICH MAY BE RESTRICTED UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE INFORMATION IS NOT DIRECTED AT, AND SHOULD NOT BE ACCESSED BY, PERSONS RESIDENT, OR OTHERWISE LOCATED, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

THE INFORMATION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE BY INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.

(THE "COMPANY") IN GOOD FAITH AND FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY. THE AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT BELOW.

Please read this notice carefully - it applies to all persons who view this webpage. This notice may be amended or updated by the Company from time to time and accordingly it should be read carefully in full each time you wish to view the Information. In addition, the content of the website, and its availability to persons resident in certain jurisdictions, may be amended at any time in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Company.

BASIS OF ACCESS

Any person seeking access to this webpage represents and warrants to the Company that they are doing so for information purposes only.

Nothing on, or which can be downloaded from, this webpage constitutes an offer for sale

or subscription or any solicitation for any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. Making the Information available does not constitute a recommendation by the Company or any other party to sell or buy securities in the Company.

CONFIRMATION OF REPRESENTATION Any person seeking access to this webpage certifies that they are not located in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of these materials would be

documenti sarebbe illegale.

Qualunque soggetto intenda accedere a questo sito web conferma che ha letto e compreso questa avvertenza ed è d'accordo a essere vincolato dai suoi termini.

QUESTO SITO WEB (E LE INFORMAZIONI IVI CONTENUTE) NON CONTIENE NÉ COSTITUISCE UN'OFFERTA DI VENDITA DI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI O UNA SOLLECITAZIONE DI OFFERTA DI ACQUISTO DI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI IN AUSTRALIA, IN CANADA O IN GIAPPONE NONCHÉ IN QUALSIASI ALTRO PAESE IN CUI TALI OFFERTE O VENDITE SAREBBERO ILLEGALI. GLI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI IVI INDICATI NON SONO STATI E NON SARANNO REGISTRATI AI SENSI DELLO U.S. SECURITIES ACT DEL 1933, COME SUCCESSIVAMENTE MODIFICATO (IL "SECURITIES ACT"), O AI SENSI DELLE LEGGI IN MATERIA DI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI VIGENTI IN QUALUNQUE STATO O ALTRA GIURISDIZIONE NEGLI STATI UNITI, IN AUSTRALIA, IN CANADA O IN GIAPPONE, E NON POSSONO ESSERE OFFERTI O VENDUTI NEGLI STATI UNITI, IN AUSTRALIA, IN CANADA O IN GIAPPONE, O IN QUALUNQUE ALTRO PAESE IN CUI FARLO COSTITUIREBBE UNA VIOLAZIONE DELLE LEGGI APPLICABILI O RICHIEDEREBBE LA REGISTRAZIONE DI TALI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI, SALVO NEL CASO DEGLI STATI UNITI IN PRESENZA DI UN'ESENZIONE DALLA, O DI UN'OPERAZIONE NON SOGGETTA ALLA, REGISTRAZIONE APPLICABILE AI SENSI DEL SECURITIES ACT E NEL RISPETTO DI QUALUNQUE LEGGE IN MATERIA DI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI VIGENTE IN QUALUNQUE STATO O ALTRA GIURISDIZIONE DEGLI STATI UNITI.

ACCETTAZIONE DI QUESTO AVVISO

Per visitare le pagine seguenti del sito web, è necessario confermare che si è compreso quanto sopra riportato e si è d'accordo a rispettare le restrizioni.

Scegliendo il sotto riportato "Accetto":

  • si conferma che si è letto, si è compreso e si è d'accordo che si è vincolati dai termini dell'avviso sopra riportati;
  • si assicura e si rappresenta che non si è residenti, o ubicati, in Australia, in Canada o in Giappone, o in qualunque altro Paese in cui l'accesso alle Informazioni costituirebbe una violazione delle leggi o delle normative applicabili;
  • si è d'accordo che non si trasmetterà o invierà (direttamente o indirettamente) alcuna delle Informazioni a qualunque soggetto in Australia, in

unlawful. Any person seeking access to this website confirms that they have read and understood this disclaimer and agree to be bound by its terms.

THIS WEBSITE (AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN) DOES NOT CONTAIN OR CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IF TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF, OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OF SUCH SECURITIES IN, THE RELEVANT JURISDICTION, EXCEPT, WITH RESPECT TO THE UNITED STATES, PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH

ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES.

ACCEPTANCE OF THIS NOTICE

To visit the following pages of the website, you must confirm that you have understood the above sentences and agree to comply with the restrictions.

By selecting "I accept" below, you:

  • confirm that you have read, understood and agree to be bound by the terms of the notice set out above;
  • warrant and represent that you are not a resident of, or otherwise located in, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where accessing the Information would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of that jurisdiction;
  • agree that you will not transmit or otherwise send (directly or indirectly) any Information to

Canada o in Giappone, o in qualunque altro Paese in cui farlo violerebbe qualunque legge o normativa vigente; e

  • si conferma che non si è un soggetto nei cui confronti la comunicazione delle Informazioni contenute nel sito web è oggetto di restrizioni e che non si agisce a favore di alcun tale soggetto.

any person in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction if to do so would breach any applicable law or regulation; and

  • confirm that you are not a person to whom the communication of the Information contained on the website is restricted and are not acting for the benefit of any such person.

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 19:39:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 19 920 M 23 392 M 23 392 M
Net income 2020 3 043 M 3 574 M 3 574 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,77x
Yield 2020 7,44%
Capitalization 30 756 M 36 119 M 36 116 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 87 996
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,11 €
Last Close Price 1,60 €
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Messina Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro Chairman
Paola Angeletti Chief Operating Officer
Stefano del Punta Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Proverbio Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-31.74%36 493
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.60%293 392
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 357
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.60%208 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 416
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 011
