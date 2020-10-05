Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Settlement of the joint procedure for the right of squeeze-out pursuant to Art. 111 of the TUF and compulsory squeeze-out pursuant to Art. 108, paragraph 1, of the TUF concerning all the residual UBI Banca shares. Delisting

WARNING: THIS SECTION OF THE WEBSITE CONTAINS ANNOUNCEMENTS, DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION (TOGETHER, THE "INFORMATION"), ACCESS

TO WHICH MAY BE RESTRICTED UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE INFORMATION IS NOT DIRECTED AT, AND SHOULD NOT BE ACCESSED BY, PERSONS RESIDENT, OR OTHERWISE LOCATED, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION

WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

THE INFORMATION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE BY INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.

(THE "COMPANY") IN GOOD FAITH AND FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY. THE AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT BELOW.

Please read this notice carefully - it applies to all persons who view this

webpage. This notice may be amended or updated by the Company from time to time and accordingly it should be read carefully in full each time you wish to view the Information. In addition, the content of the website, and its availability to persons resident in certain jurisdictions, may be amended at any time in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Company.

BASIS OF ACCESS

Any person seeking access to this webpage represents and warrants to the Company that they are doing so for information purposes only.

Nothing on, or which can be downloaded from, this webpage constitutes an offer for sale or subscription or any solicitation for any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction. Making the Information available does not constitute a recommendation by the Company or any other party to sell or buy securities in the Company.

CONFIRMATION OF REPRESENTATION

Any person seeking access to this webpage certifies that they are not located in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of these materials would be unlawful. Any person seeking access to this website confirms that they have read and understood this disclaimer and agree to be bound by its terms.

THIS WEBSITE (AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN) DOES NOT CONTAIN OR CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IF TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF, OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OF SUCH SECURITIES IN, THE RELEVANT JURISDICTION, EXCEPT, WITH RESPECT TO THE