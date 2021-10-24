Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : To mark world savings day the Intesa Sanpaolo group promotes The art of savings

PRESS RELEASE

TO MARK WORLD SAVINGS DAY THE INTESA SANPAOLO GROUP

PROMOTES THE ART OF SAVINGS

Turin, 23 October 2021 - From 24 to 31 October Intesa Sanpaolo, together with the Savings Museum and the Group's foreign banks, to celebrate World Savings Day, is promoting L'arte del risparmio (The art of saving), visits and online and in-person educational activities for students and adults at its various offices.

The goal is to promote financial culture and raise awareness among young people and adults of the importance of acquiring the basic skills for proper, informed money management.

The Savings Museum offers educational and creative activities for schools of all levels alongside activities for adults and families. On Sunday, 24 October and Sunday, 31 October, admission will be free for everyone. Some of the Museum's best-known educational workshops will be offered at museums with which it has active partnerships, including the EXPLORA Museum in Rome ("How much do wishes cost", 24/10) and the Museum of Ceramics in Mondovì ("Let them recycle. Child- friendly recycling", 31/10).

The foreign banks of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group's International Subsidiary Banks Division participating in the initiative are Alexbank in Egypt, Banca Intesa Beograd in Serbia, Privredna Banka Zagreb in Croatia, CIB Bank in Hungary, Eximbank in Moldova, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank in Albania, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank in Romania, Intesa Sanpaolo Banka in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Intesa Sanpaolo Bank in Slovenia. They will all offer a wide range of local initiatives dedicated to schools, women, customers, employees and their children, exploring topics such as the basics of finance and savings, the risks associated with online purchases, the protection of digital identity and the conscious management of resources, including in environmental terms. The activities, offered both in-personand online, will continue into the first few weeks of November.

INITIATIVES ORGANISED BY THE SAVINGS MUSEUM

ACTIVITIES FOR SCHOOLS - From 25 to 29 October 2021

THEMATIC GUIDED TOURS

Primary, lower secondary and upper secondary school classes will be able to book themed guided tours of the Savings Museum, subject to availability.

Through animated videos, apps, theatrical animations and film clips more can be learned about such topics as: the history of money, speculative bubbles, major financial crises, entrepreneurship, financial instruments and many others available on https://www.museodelrisparmio.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/offerta-didattica-2021-2022.pdf

Intended for: primary schools, lower secondary schools, upper secondary schools

Duration: physical-presence 90 minutes / online 50 minutes

"RAISE YOUR ANTENNAE" ONLINE LABS

The Museum offers primary and secondary schools the opportunity to take part free of charge in the online workshops I'M NOT FALLING FOR IT and WISE UP! developed together with experts from Intesa Sanpaolo's Cybersecurity Department as part of the "Raise your Antennae" project, aimed at raising students' awareness of the issues of protection from digital risks and the security of digital payments.

./.