INTESA SANPAOLO WITH COMO PRISON FOR AN ENTERPRISE

PROJECT IN PRISON

A social industry and vocational training project has been presented for inmates, together with Como prison, the regional Education Authority, corporate customers of Intesa Sanpaolo Regional Management and with Don Gino Rigoldi, the project's inspirer

The public-private partnership offers a concrete response to foster the social and labour reintegration of prisoners

Como,1 July 2024 - A new enterprise-in-prison project promoted by Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's leading banking group positioned at the top of the world in terms of social impact and European leader in sustainable finance, is just being launched at Como Prison. The initiative was presented, together with Como prison, by Don Gino Rigoldi, the inspirer of the project, the regional Education Authorities and the corporate customers hired by the bank's Regional Management in the area, which developed the project coordinated by the Enterprise Sales & Marketing Department headed by Anna Roscio, in order to facilitate the meeting between companies and workers trained at the workshop set up inside the prison.

It promotes a virtuous model of collaboration between private and public entities with a view to the common good and involving, in addition to the banking group, the prison and the regional Education Authorities, the MekTech group, specialised in the design and construction of plants and robotised systems, and the Ozanam cooperative company, which promotes the employment of people in difficulty.

The programme enables eleven inmates to specialise in the construction of complex electrical panels commissioned by MekTech, providing them with technical training for a certificate of attendance of the course for electrical wiring technician and a job, helping facilitate their social rehabilitation and reintegration into professional life. This is a professionalising activity that will allow potential employment once the prisoner has finished serving the assigned sentence.

Intesa Sanpaolo, through the Regional Management in the territory and the Enterprise Sales & Marketing Department, structures of the Banca dei Territori Division headed by Stefano Barrese, has promoted the business project in the Como penitentiary institute, believing that support for the world of prison is essential as part of a broader programme of social commitment for the inclusion of the most fragile also in the world of work, for the reduction of inequalities and the fight against poverty, which represent the pillars of the business plan strongly desired by CEO Carlo Messina.

The initiative was made possible thanks to the involvement of Intesa Sanpaolo per il Sociale, within the Chief Social Impact Officer area headed by Paolo Bonassi, the structure dedicated to combating poverty and promoting social inclusion, which, through collaborations set up on the territory between different subjects, creates alliances and partnerships between the profit and non-profit, public and private sectors.

MekTech, which has fully embraced the initiative, is a high-tech industrial group, based in Giussano (MB), and has committed itself to purchasing the switchboards made by the inmates and intended for the plants and robotised systems produced by the company in the forthcoming years. The collaboration with Ozanam, a Social Solidarity Cooperative in Saronno, which plays the role of 'employer' of inmates, overseeing training activities within the prison and coordinating work activities, is key. For more than 30 years, Ozanam has been working on job placement paths for "fragile" people, which it follows with the help of specialised personnel through individualised paths and in collaboration with local services.

Como prison has coordinated the recruitment and selection of the inmates who will be given the opportunity to participate in the project, as well as having provided for the renovation and bringing up to standard, with ministerial funds, of the premises used for recreational and sports activities as well as the workshop, inaugurated today, which covers an area of approximately 180 square metres inside the prison. Intesa Sanpaolo,