NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM. PRESS RELEASE INTESA SANPAOLO ANNOUNCES A TENDER OFFER FOR ONE SERIES OF ITS PERPETUAL NOTES AND THE ISSUE OF NEW EURO-DENOMINATED ADDITIONAL TIER 1 NOTES Turin - Milan, 31 August 2023 - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ("Intesa" or the "Offeror") today announced a cash tender offer (the "Offer") for any and all of its perpetual "€750,000,000 Additional Tier 1 Notes" (ISIN no. XS1614415542, the "Existing Notes") in an aggregate nominal amount outstanding of €750,000,000, and the launch of a new issue of fixed-rate reset perpetual Additional Tier 1 notes in a nominal amount of not less than €750,000,000. The Offer, which is being made simultaneously with the New Notes Offering, is in line with the Offeror's proactive management of its capital base. In addition, the Offer will provide liquidity for investors tendering their Existing Notes, together with the concurrent opportunity to redeploy funding into the Offeror's proposed New Notes. OVERVIEW OF THE OFFER Intesa today announced an invitation to holders of the Existing Notes to tender any and all of their Existing Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash. The Offer is subject to the terms and conditions, and to the offer and distribution restrictions, set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated 31 August 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). The aggregate nominal amount of Existing Notes accepted for purchase is referred to as the "Acceptance Amount". The Offer is not contingent upon the tender of any minimum nominal amount of Existing Notes. The Offer will expire at 5.00 P.M. (CET) on 7 September 2023 (the "Offer Expiration"). The full terms and conditions of the Offer are contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum, copies of which are available from the Tender Agent whose contact details are indicated below. Capitalised terms used in this press release but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Details of the Existing Notes and summary of the Offer Description Rate of Interest Amounts of of the First Call Outstanding ISIN Maturity until First Call Existing Notes Purchase Price Existing Date Principal Amount Date subject to Offer Notes €750,000,000 6.25% XS1614415542 Perpetual 16 May 6.25% Any and All €750,000,000 100.25% Additional 2024 Tier 1 Notes Intesa has submitted an application to the European Central Bank and the Bank of Italy for authorisation for the repurchase of the Existing Notes in the context of the Offer and has obtained such authorisation. Summary details of the Offer are set forth below.

New Notes Offering and New Issue Condition Today, the Offeror announced its intention to issue Euro-denominatedfixed-rate reset perpetual Additional Tier 1 Notes, in an aggregate nominal amount of not less than €750,000,000 (the "New Notes") to be offered, subject to market conditions, to qualified investors (including Holders of the Existing Notes who may receive priority on allocation as described below - see paragraph headed "New Issue Allocations" below) (the "New Notes Offering"). The New Notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Specifically, the repurchase by the Offeror of the Existing Notes tendered in the Offer is conditional upon the pricing and the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Offeror) of the New Notes Offering (expected to occur following the commencement of the Offer Period but not later than the Settlement Date, with pricing and allocation of the New Notes expected to occur on the same day of the launch of the New Notes) (the "New Issue Condition"). The New Issue Condition may be waived at the sole discretion of the Offeror. Purchase Price Consideration and Accrued Interest Amount Each Holder who validly tenders its Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer and whose tender is accepted by the Offeror shall receive on the Settlement Date, subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer, a cash consideration equal to the product of: (a) the aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes that are the subject of the Holder's tender and accepted for purchase by the Offeror, and (b) the Purchase Price specified in the table above (such product rounded to the nearest €0.01 with €0.005 rounded upwards) (the "Purchase Price Consideration"). On the Settlement Date, in addition to the Purchase Price Consideration, the Offeror will also pay (or procure to be paid) to Holders whose tender of Existing Notes is accepted, a cash amount (rounded to the nearest €0.01 with €0.005 being rounded upwards) equal to the amount of accrued interest, for the period from (and including) the Interest Payment Date immediately preceding the Settlement Date to (but excluding) the Settlement Date, calculated in accordance with the Existing Notes Conditions (the "Accrued Interest Amount"). New Issue Allocation The Offeror, in connection with the allocation of the New Notes, will consider among other factors whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has - prior to the pricing and allocation of the New Notes (expected to occur on the same day of the launch of the New Notes and the commencement of the Offer Period) - validly tendered or indicated its firm intention to any of the Dealer Managers to tender the Existing Notes. Therefore, a Holder that intends to subscribe for New Notes in addition to validly tendering Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer may, at the sole discretion of the Offeror, receive priority in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the terms set forth in the Tender Offer Memorandum, the satisfaction of the New Issue Condition and this Holder also making a separate application for the purchase of such New Notes to a Dealer Manager (in its capacity as Joint Lead Manager of the issue of the New Notes) in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such Joint Lead Manager. 2

The aggregate principal amount of New Notes for which a Holder may receive priority in allocation may be in an amount (determined at the sole discretion of the Offeror) up to the aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered by such Holder in the Offer and accepted for purchase by the Offeror, or the nominal amount of the Existing Notes such Holder has indicated its firm intention to tender. However, the Offeror is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to a Holder who has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender Existing Notes pursuant to the Offer; and if New Notes are allocated to a Holder in the New Notes Offering, the principal amount thereof may be less (or more) than the aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes validly tendered by such Holder in the Offer and accepted for purchase by the Offeror. Any such priority allocation will also take into account (among other factors) the denomination of the New Notes, being €200,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof up to and including €399,000. The pricing and allocation of the New Notes are expected to occur on the same day of the launch of the New Notes and the commencement of the Offer Period and, therefore, Holders who wish to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering Existing Notes for purchase in the Offer are advised to contact a Dealer Manager also in its capacity as Joint Lead Manager as soon as possible following commencement of the Offer Period and prior to the pricing and allocation of the New Notes in order to request priority in the allocation of the New Notes. To contact the Dealer Managers, Holders should use the contact details provided below or on the last page of the Tender Offer Memorandum. Electronic Offer Instructions In order to tender its Existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer, a Holder should deliver, or make sure that, on its behalf, via the relevant Clearing System and in accordance with the requirements of such Clearing System, a valid Electronic Offer Instruction is received by the Tender Agent on or before the conclusion of the Offer Period. Each Electronic Offer Instruction must specify, among other things, the securities account number at the relevant Clearing System in which the Existing Notes are held and the aggregate nominal amount of the Existing Notes being tendered. See further "Procedures for Participating in the Offer - Electronic Offer Instructions" in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Electronic Offer Instructions will be irrevocable, save in the limited circumstances where revocation is permitted as indicated in the Tender Offer Memorandum in the section "Amendment and Termination - Revocation Rights". 3

Expected Timetable for the Offer Events Expected Dates and Times (All times are CET) Commencement of the Offer Period Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are On 31 August 2023 available to Holders from the Tender Agent. Announcement of the Offeror's intention to issue the New Notes, subject to market conditions. Offer Expiration Deadline for receipt of all Electronic Offer 5.00 P.M. (CET) on 7 September 2023 Instructions so that the Holders are able to participate in the Offer. End of Offer Period. Announcement of Offer Results Announcement by the Offeror of (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition) the Acceptance Amount. Settlement Date As soon as practicable on the day following the Offer Expiration Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Expected to be on 11 September 2023 Condition, payment of Purchase Price Consideration and Accrued Interest Amount for Existing Notes offered for sale by Holders and accepted by the Offeror for purchase. The times and dates above are subject to the right of the Offeror to extend, re-open, amend, withdraw and/or terminate the Offer (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum in the section "Amendment and Termination"). Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other Intermediary through which they hold their Existing Notes whether such Intermediary needs to receive instructions from a Holder before the deadlines set out above in order for that Holder to be able to participate in or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offer. The deadlines set by each Clearing System for the submission of Electronic Offer Instructions will also be earlier than the deadlines above. See "Procedures for Participating in the Offer" in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Announcements in connection with the Offer will be made, as applicable, (a) by publication on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and (b) by the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants, and may also be made (c) through the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service, and may also be found on the relevant Reuters International Insider Screen. Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained from the Tender Agent. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems 4