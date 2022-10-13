Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : gathers the italian listed Mid-Corporate segment IN Paris for Italian Excellences 2022

PRESS RELEASE
INTESA SANPAOLO GATHERS
THE ITALIAN LISTED MID-CORPORATE SEGMENT
IN PARIS FOR ITALIAN EXCELLENCES 2022
-
The IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division and the Research Department promoted the event, which was held in the French capital on 11th and 12th October
-
It involved 38 companies listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, representing two thirds of the entire STAR segment
-
Around 90 Italian and international investors attended, for over 500 meetings with the participating companies
-
Massimo Mocio, Deputy Chief and Head of Global Markets & Investment Banking of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI CIB Division: "Italian Excellences 2022 attracted significant participation by listed companies and investors, confirming interest - including international interest - in the many small and medium-sizedenterprises that embody Italian excellence."
Milan, 13 October 2022 - Italian Excellences 2022, Intesa Sanpaolo' s Mid Corporate Conference, was held in Paris on 11th and 12th October. Promoted by the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division - headed by Mauro Micillo - and by the Research Department, it is dedicated to companies listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana.
The event was organised in collaboration with Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, and showcased 38 companies from the Euronext STAR Milan segment that are covered by Intesa Sanpaolo's research and represent Italian excellence in the Mid Corporate segment, with a combined capitalisation of around €27 billion, equal to about two thirds of the entire STAR segment.
Around 90 high-profile Italian and international institutional investors participated, for over 500 meetings with the participating companies. The two-day event gave participants the chance to take stock of the recent half-year results and assess the business outlook, in a macroeconomic and market environment made particularly challenging by the energy crisis and geopolitical tensions.
Massimo Mocio, Deputy Chief and Head of Global Markets & Investment Banking of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI CIB Division , remarked, " Italian Excellences 2022 attracted significant participation by listed companies and investors, confirming interest - including international interest - in the many small and medium-sizedenterprises that embody Italian excellence. This event is part of a wide range of activities and services that the IMI CIB Division offers to support the development, growth and internationalisation of Italian businesses."
2022 marked the first edition of the Italian Excellences event, organised by the Intesa Sanpaolo Research Department's Equity Research Team in collaboration with the Equity Sales area of the Global Markets Securities Department within the IMI CIB Division.
It was the opportunity to present the Research Department's report on the listed Mid Corporate segment.
The investor relations consultancy firm Virgilio IR, with its long track record in the industry, extensive database of Italian and international investors and solid technological meeting management platform, provided organisational support for the event.
***
Media Relations
Intesa Sanpaolo
Corporate & Investment Banking and Governance Areas stampa@intesasanpaolo.com
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo is Italy's leading banking group - serving families, businesses and the real economy - with a significant international presence. Intesa Sanpaolo's distinctive business model makes it a European leader in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory, highly focused on digital and fintech. An efficient and resilient Bank, it benefits from its wholly-owned product factories in asset management and insurance. The Group's strong ESG commitment includes providing €115 billion in impact lending by 2025 to communities and for the green transition, and €500 million in contributions to support people most in need, positioning Intesa Sanpaolo as a world leader in terms of social impact. Intesa Sanpaolo is committed to Net Zero by 2030 for its own emissions and by 2050 for its loan and investment portfolios. An engaged patron of Italian culture, Intesa Sanpaolo has created its own network of museums, the Gallerie d'Italia , to host the bank's artistic heritage and as a venue for prestigious cultural projects.
News: group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom/news
Twitter: twitter.com/intesasanpaolo
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/intesa-sanpaolo
2