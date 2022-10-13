Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : gathers the italian listed Mid-Corporate segment IN Paris for Italian Excellences 2022

PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO GATHERS

THE ITALIAN LISTED MID-CORPORATE SEGMENT

IN PARIS FOR ITALIAN EXCELLENCES 2022

The IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division and the Research Department promoted the event, which was held in the French capital on 11th and 12th October

It involved 38 companies listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, representing two thirds of the entire STAR segment

Around 90 Italian and international investors attended, for over 500 meetings with the participating companies

Massimo Mocio, Deputy Chief and Head of Global Markets & Investment Banking of Intesa Sanpaolo's IMI CIB Division: "Italian Excellences 2022 attracted significant participation by listed companies and investors, confirming interest - including international interest - in the many small and medium-sized enterprises that embody Italian excellence."

Milan, 13 October 2022 - Italian Excellences 2022, Intesa Sanpaolo' s Mid Corporate Conference, was held in Paris on 11th and 12th October. Promoted by the IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division - headed by Mauro Micillo - and by the Research Department, it is dedicated to companies listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana.

The event was organised in collaboration with Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, and showcased 38 companies from the Euronext STAR Milan segment that are covered by Intesa Sanpaolo's research and represent Italian excellence in the Mid Corporate segment, with a combined capitalisation of around €27 billion, equal to about two thirds of the entire STAR segment.

Around 90 high-profile Italian and international institutional investors participated, for over 500 meetings with the participating companies. The two-day event gave participants the chance to take stock of the recent half-year results and assess the business outlook, in a macroeconomic and market environment made particularly challenging by the energy crisis and geopolitical tensions.