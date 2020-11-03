Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : launch the business academy is launched

INTESA SANPAOLO LAUNCH THE BUSINESS ACADEMY IS LAUNCHED

This new project will focus on innovation and sustainability strategies to assist

business owners and managers

The first initiative is scheduled for southern Italy to guide the recovery stage

Milan, Turin, 03 november 2020 - Intesa Sanpaolo Formazione, the training company run by Intesa Sanpaolo, is launching its Business Academy (Academy delle Imprese), the programme designed to offer Italian companies advanced training courses for updating of those skills necessary in innovative organisational and economic systems. The first initiative offered is the advanced training course, Executive Master in Business Administration (EMBA), set up by Intesa Sanpaolo, Intesa Sanpaolo Formazione and Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center. which will be held by a team of highly-qualified university lecturers and experts from all over Italy; the programme is aimed at businesses in Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Puglia.

The EMBA is designed for business owners and managers with substantial professional experience, and consists of a distance learning course of 300 hours over six months - from 19 November 2020 to 9 April 2021. The course has been designed to respond to specific requirements forwarded by companies in the south of Italy who need to innovate their business methods in order to strengthen and increase their competitive advantage or reposition themselves in completely different market scenarios, due also to the pandemic.

"For Intesa Sanpaolo, human resources are their main asset and this is true also of other Italian companies. This is why education is a driving force to support growth in a completely transformed scenario due to the complex situation unfolding currently. Our objective is to offer them assistance, beginning with the Group's skills in the education and training field, management and, with our new Innovation Center, innovation and the circular economy (the new frontiers of competitiveness) This course has been tailored to the specific needs of companies in southern Italy, identified by the Bank during its daily work in assisting small/medium-sized enterprises as carried out by the South Regional Governance Centre. Others will follow around the country", stated Elisa Zambito Marsala, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Formazione.

The EMBA consists of 14 modules in two phases.

The first phase involves content regarding General Management, including competition analysis, marketing, sales, corporate finance, budgeting and management control, and trading.

The second phase involves four modules dedicated to Change and Innovation Management, specialist or advanced topics such as ESG and the circular economy open innovation, and digital transformation.

The programme will also include face-to-face sessions at various institutes and/or Intesa Sanpaolo itself, where course participants can explore particular topics in depth and compare ideas with other managers and business owners.

For more information and enrolment details, visit https://www.intesasanpaoloformazione.it/.

Over the next few months, other initiatives will be launched by Intesa Sanpaolo Formazione in partnership with other entities and dedicated to other regions in Italy. These too will be aimed at identifying the specific needs of the region in question and offering companies the opportunity to improve the quality of their human resources, the true driving force of competitiveness. Intesa Sanpaolo Formazione has offered over 18,000 people and more than 4,000 companies its educational assistance in over 500,000 hours of training courses.

