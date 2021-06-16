Log in
    ISP   IT0000072618

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

(ISP)
  Report
Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions - Notice of Corporate Action Orange SA

06/16/2021
NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

relating to the issuance of:

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on ORANGE SA Share due 02.05.2023 "BANCA IMI S.P.A. BONUS CAP PLUS CERTIFICATES SU AZIONE ORANGE SA - Scadenza 02.05.2023"

(ISIN XS1967676062)

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on ORANGE SA Share due 26.06.2023

(ISIN XS2006306026)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 July 2018, as amended and supplemented

and

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF CERTIFICATES on Safran SA and

Orange SA Shares due 17.04.2024

(ISIN XS2125926506)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 8 July 2019, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

On 15 June 2021, the extraordinary distribution of Orange SA special dividend to its shareholders became effective.

Such extraordinary distribution has taken place through the payment of an amount of Eur 0.20 for every No.1 Orange SA share (ISIN Code: FR0000133308, Bloomberg Code: ORA FP ) held, related to a tax refund, in addition to the regular dividend of Eur 0.30.

Therefore, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., acting as Calculation Agent of the Certificates, has adjusted the strike and Multiplier of the underlying Orange SA applying the factor K = 0.980296, calculated in accordance with the formula shown in the Euronext Notice No. CA210218DE of 18 February 2021.

OLD

ADJUSTED

OLD

ADJUSTED

OLD

ADJUSTED

Initial

Initial

ISIN CODE

Underlying

Barrier

Barrier

Multiplier

Multiplier

Reference

Reference

Level

Level

Value

Value

XS1967676062

Orange

70.35812

71.77232

8.5278

8.3598

14.213

13.9329

SA

XS2006306026

Orange

72.02017

73.46778

7.9145

7.7586

13.885

13.6114

SA

OLD

ADJUSTED

OLD

ADJUSTED

Barrier

Barrier

OLD

ADJUSTED

Initial

Initial

ISIN CODE

Underlying

Level /

Level /

Multiplier

Multiplier

Reference

Reference

Digital

Digital

Value

Value

Level

Level

XS2125926506

Orange

87.9894

89.758

7.3873

7.2417

11.365

11.1411

SA*

* The Underlyings of the certificate are Safran SA share and Orange SA share.

***

Terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Final Terms relating to the Certificates.

Milan, 16 June 2021

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Disclaimer

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
