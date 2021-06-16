Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Amendment to the terms and conditions - Notice of Corporate Action Orange SA

NOTICE TO SECURITYHOLDERS

relating to the issuance of:

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on ORANGE SA Share due 02.05.2023 "BANCA IMI S.P.A. BONUS CAP PLUS CERTIFICATES SU AZIONE ORANGE SA - Scadenza 02.05.2023"

(ISIN XS1967676062)

STANDARD LONG BARRIER PLUS CERTIFICATES on ORANGE SA Share due 26.06.2023

(ISIN XS2006306026)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 July 2018, as amended and supplemented

and

STANDARD LONG AUTOCALLABLE BARRIER DIGITAL WORST OF CERTIFICATES on Safran SA and

Orange SA Shares due 17.04.2024

(ISIN XS2125926506)

under the Warrants and Certificates Programme, approved by the Commission de Surveillance du

Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 8 July 2019, as amended and supplemented

(the "Certificates")

On 15 June 2021, the extraordinary distribution of Orange SA special dividend to its shareholders became effective.

Such extraordinary distribution has taken place through the payment of an amount of Eur 0.20 for every No.1 Orange SA share (ISIN Code: FR0000133308, Bloomberg Code: ORA FP ) held, related to a tax refund, in addition to the regular dividend of Eur 0.30.

Therefore, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., acting as Calculation Agent of the Certificates, has adjusted the strike and Multiplier of the underlying Orange SA applying the factor K = 0.980296, calculated in accordance with the formula shown in the Euronext Notice No. CA210218DE of 18 February 2021.