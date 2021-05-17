Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Food group Granarolo eyes M&A in U.S. after buying British unit

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italian dairy group Granarolo aims
to grow through acquisitions and is looking at opportunities in
the United States, where it needs a base to help expand its
cheese business, Chairman Gianpiero Calzolari told Reuters.
The food group on Monday said it had taken complete control
of its British distributor, Granarolo UK, adding this deal would
open the way to further M&A activity in the coming months.
In the last few years the group has increased its milk
production and is now looking for new markets outside Italy.
The United States could be an interesting market for
Granarolo's hard cheese specialties, including parmigiano
reggiano and grana padano, which are protected designation of
origin.
"The idea is having a company overseas that makes local
products and acts as platform to sell specialties we make in
Italy," Calzolari told Reuters in a phone interview.
The group, which has Italy's largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo
among its investors, could also make acquisitions in
other European countries or even in Italy, Calzolari said.
The group does not exclude a future bourse listing, but the
option is not on the table in the short-term, the chairman said.
Last year the group posted revenue of 1.28 billion euros,
down 3% year-on-year due to the pandemic. Sales in foreign
markets accounted for more than one-third of total revenue.
On Monday Granarolo said it had bought the 49% of Granarolo
UK it did not own in a move to strengthen its footprint in
Britain.
"We think we can boost Granarolo UK sales to 100 million
euros by around 2024 from 60 million euros in 2020," he said.
Granarolo currently accounts for more than 10% of all the
dairy products Italian food producers sell in Britain and 8.8%
of Italy's global dairy exports.
($1 = 0.8231 euros)
