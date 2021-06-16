Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : becomes Official Partner of the NBA in Italy

INTESA SANPAOLO BECOMES OFFICIAL PARTNER

OF THE NBA IN ITALY

MILAN, June 16, 2021 - The National Basketball Associati on (NBA) and Intesa Sanpaolo, one of Italy's and Europe's leading banking groups, ann ounced today that Intesa Sanpaolo is now the exclusive retail banking partner of the NBA in Italy. The announcement follows Intesa Sanpaolo's recent acquisition of UBI Banca, who previously held the partnership with the league.

Today's announcement coincides with the 2021 NBA Playoffs, which tipped off on May 22 and culminates with The Finals in July.

Intesa Sanpaolo will conduct NBA promotions to reward new and existing customers with exclusive NBA offers. Details regarding customer benefits will be announced at a later date.

"We are extremely happy to continue the partnership with the NBA in Italy," said Head of the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo, Stefano Barrese. "It is going to be a very engaging experience for all our customers, with an emphasis on entertainment and the universal values that sports embody. For our Group, inclusion, sustainability and innovation are paramount. We are developing exclusive benefits and products to get even more into the spirit and feel part of the global NBA community and we will also be promoting initiatives that will have a major social impact for the benefit of our communities."

"We are pleased to welcome Intesa Sanpaolo as an of ficial partner of the NBA in Italy and look forward to further developing this new partnership and supporting their brand positioning and marketing objectives," said NBA EME Director, Globa l Partnerships, Nick Cowell. "Intesa Sanpaolo is a prestigious brand across Europe and we are eager to collaborate to engage NBA fans through bespoke activations and dynamic media campaigns."

Fans in Italy can find more NBA information at nba.com/italia, the league's official online destination in Italy hosted on sport.sky.it/nba, and on Facebook (NBA Italia), Twitter (@NBAItalia) and Instagram (@NBAEurope). In addition, fans can watch live NBA games on Sky Italia's dedicated NBA channel Sky Sport NBA . A full range of official NBA merchandise is available at the NBA Store in Milan and by visiting NBAStore.eu.

